Courtney Blakely showcasing 'star' potential as true freshman at Middle Tennessee State

Scrambled is how you want your eggs, not your college-decision process.

But that’s exactly how former Bishop Noll star Courtney Blakely felt.

“I was really cutting it close — I honestly didn’t know what was going to happen,” said Blakely, a freshman guard at Middle Tennessee State. “It really is a miracle I’m here, that’s really what I’d call it — a miracle.”

Blakely, the state’s leading scorer last season at 31.7 points per game, didn’t commit until last April, well after the high school season and long past when most seniors have already made their college plans.

“Teams came and went,” Blakely explained. “I visited Purdue as a freshman, they fell off. Michigan asked me to come my junior year, they backed off. I was offered by Cincinnati, but they took the offer back. Texas Tech offered, but they took it back. It was so on and off for four years, and so late in the game my senior year.”

One person not complaining is veteran coach, Rick Insell, who is into his 16th season at Middle Tennessee State.

“Courtney is a star, no ifs, ands, or buts about it,” said Insell, the school’s all-time wins leader (men or women), who has led the program to 10 NCAA appearances and five NITs. “She is an extremely talented young lady. I believe Courtney will continue to be a scorer because she’s such a dynamic player, but her defensive prowess has been exceptional this season.

“Her future is definitely bright.”

As a true freshman, Blakely is the team’s backup point guard. She plays behind senior Dor Saar for the 13-4 Blue Raiders, who are 5-2 in Conference USA. Blakely is averaging 6.8 points, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while playing 17.5 minutes a contest for a very deep and talented squad.

“At first, the adjustment was hard — how fast the game was and how fast everybody else was,” Blakely said. “After a few games it was like, ‘OK, I’m here, let’s just play my game.’ I enjoy coming off the bench and I’m learning behind (Saar) and she’s been a great mentor to me, she’s always talking to me, helping me, encouraging me.”

Blakely said she loves MTSU and the community of Murfreesboro and is so glad everything has worked out in her favor.

“It’s really been a perfect fit,” she said. “It absolutely feels like home. It’s funny because after games I’ll have somebody say, ‘We need to see you for the next three years,’ and I’m like, ‘You have me, I love it here.’ This is really like home and where I want to be.”

Added Insell: “Courtney Blakely is a winner and we knew that when we were recruiting her. Our staff was ecstatic to land her at Middle Tennessee.

“She is a great person with superb family support.”

Blakely’s mother, Angela (Hamblin) Blakely, was a star at Lew Wallace, a three-year starter at Iowa, and played in the WNBA for the Detroit Shock. Angela is a teacher at 21st Century.

Blakely, a Gary resident who finished her high school career with 2,324 points (a Bishop Noll record, both girls and boys), had a career-high 18 points against North Texas on Jan. 9 and played 38 minutes in a recent game against Rice.

To say she’s fitting in and excelling would be an understatement.

“I can’t thank the coaching staff enough because they really took a chance on me,” Blakely said. “They believe in me. It helps my confidence and my own game. I know I don’t have it all (figured out) right now, but the help and encouragement I’ve received here has been a big part of why I’ve been so successful in my first season.”

In other women’s basketball news,

• Toledo’s Hannah Noveroske (Michigan City) had eight points and a game-high nine rebounds off the bench in a 58-55 road win over Ball State on Jan. 19.

The Rockets (13-3, 7-0 MAC) rallied from a 15-point deficit to win their seventh straight game.

Men’s basketball

Manchester’s CJ Hampton (Griffith) joined the program’s 1,000-point club in an 84-69 victory over Bluffton.

Hampton had 15 points in the game and is averaging 10.9 points and 6.1 rebounds a game for the Spartans.

• Drake’s Roman Penn (Bishop Noll) had 18 points and D.J. Wilkins (Merrillville) followed with 16 as the Bulldogs (14-6, 5-2 Missouri Valley Conference) beat host Northern Iowa in overtime 82-74 on Jan. 22.

Men’s track and field

Manchester’s Joe Garling (Hanover Central) was the weight throw champion at the Rose-Hulman Friday Night Spikes Meet. Garling’s top throw of 15.53 meters (51-0) topped the field by more than .60 meters. His distance also pushed him to second all-time on the Spartans’ career top-10 list.

• Iowa's Khullen Jefferson (TF South) won the 200-meter dash with a personal-best time of 21.23 seconds at the Hawkeye Invitational over the weekend.

Wrestling

Indiana’s Jacob Moran (Portage) scored a dominant tech fall (26-8) at 125 pounds in the team’s 26-12 victory over Maryland on Jan. 21.

Kasper McIntosh (Portage) won at 165 for the Hoosiers.

• Wabash’s Christian Merrill (Chesterton) won the title at 125 pounds as the Little Giants dominated the Wabash College Wrestling Invitational over the weekend.

Cody LeNeave (Highland) was fifth at 165 pounds, while Cody Snook (Calumet) was fourth at 149 pounds.

Women’s track and field

Western Michigan's Madison Ochs (Chesterton) was ninth overall in the weight throw with a toss of 55 feet, 4 1/4 inches at the Michigan Invitational on Sunday.

Women's bowling

Indiana Tech's Maryssa Carey (Hobart) was named the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) Women's Bowler of the Week.

Carey was the top finisher for the Warriors (12th overall) at the Tier I Kegel/ISBPA Midwest Collegiate Classic by rolling a 1,062 (238-246-213-161-204).

It's the sixth time this season, and 18th of her career, that Carey has won the weekly award.

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

