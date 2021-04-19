 Skip to main content
Crown Point alum Alexis Holloway soaring at Notre Dame
alert top story urgent
REGION COLLEGIANS

Crown Point alum Alexis Holloway soaring at Notre Dame

You could say Alexis Holloway is ready for takeoff.

The Crown Point grad and Notre Dame softball standout isn’t your average student-athlete.

The aerospace engineering major aspires to design airplanes, helicopters or space vehicles.

She’s currently working on a remote-controlled plane with her group at Notre Dame. It should be ready to fly by the end of the semester.

“She is amazing – I mean she built an airplane,” Notre Dame coach Deanna Gumpf said. “What she’s doing is extremely rare. I don’t believe there are many people in the country that can do what she’s done.”

Oh, and Holloway is really good at softball, too.

A standout two-way player, Holloway is 9-6 in the circle with a 2.92 ERA. She’s also a solid hitter, batting .270 with two home runs.

“She has always produced in both categories,” Gumpf said. “The more mature she has become, the more she has handled the pressures of both sides. She has a great swing, and it’s hard to keep someone out of the lineup with a great swing!”

Holloway is a two-time team captain — something that has only happened nine times in program history.

Holloway has been named to both the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Team and ACC Academic Honor Roll during her career.

“Alexis is a force on our team,” Gumpf said. “She is a great teammate and fierce competitor, along with being incredibly talented in so many areas of her life — on the field and in the classroom.”

Holloway, the 2017 Gatorade Indiana Softball Player of the Year, helped Crown Point to its first Class 4A state championship as a senior. She went 22-1 with a 0.26 ERA and 277 strikeouts in 164 1/3 innings pitched. She also hit .423 with 24 RBIs. She was 53-3 in high school and is closing in on 40 career wins at Notre Dame.

In other college softball news.

• UMKC’s Lia Lombardini (Chesterton) is hitting .347 on the season with team-highs in RBIs (35) and walks (25).

She’s among the Summit League leaders in numerous categories.

Lombardini leads the Summit League in walks and is tied for first in doubles (10).

She is second in the Summit League with a .481 on-base percentage and RBIs (35) and eighth with a .571 slugging percentage. She’s ninth in runs scored (22) and batting average (.347).

• Manchester’s Kendal Torrence (Lowell) was named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Hitter of the Week.

The senior went 5-for-5 against Bluffton, scoring four of the team’s 12 runs in the game. Torrence also hit her first career homer and added a double. She’s currently hitting .345.

Women’s bowling

Indiana Tech’s Maryssa Carey (Hobart) earned NAIA All-American honors. The senior was also named MVP of the NAIA National Championships.

Carey, a four-time NAIA All-American, led the Warriors to their first-ever national title. She averaged a 199.11 through 18 games this season, while recording three top-five finishes.

Over the weekend, Carey took fifth at the USBC Sectional Qualifier to advance to the Intercollegiate Singles Championships May 8 in Wyoming, Michigan.

Wrestling

Indiana’s Donnell Washington (Portage) earned Second-Team All-Freshman honors by Intermat. The sophomore 174-pounder had the most pins and takedowns this past season for the Hoosiers. Teammate Jacob Moran (Portage) was named the team’s Freshman of the Year.

Men’s track and field

Manchester’s Joe Garling (Hanover Central) was runner-up in the javelin throw at the Manchester Invitational. His final toss of 48.20 meters shattered his previous best in the event and put him ninth all-time in the program’s record books. The senior added another personal record in the hammer throw with a heave of 45.22 meters, which was good for third place and stands fifth overall in the school ranks.

Women’s track and field

Rose-Hulman’s Aaliyah Briggs (Michigan City) won the javelin (91 feet, 10 inches) and the discus (101-4) at the Wabash Invitational. The freshman was also third in the shot put (34-11 1/4).

Men’s soccer

Manchester’s Josh Gonzalez (Portage) was named honorable mention All-HCAC. The senior started all 10 matches, scoring three goals and added three assists. Gonzalez’s 29 career goals are seventh all-time in program history. His 73 points rank eighth overall.

• DePauw’s Joel Thompkins (Valparaiso/Culver Academies) scored his first career goal in a 2-0 victory over Wabash. The Tigers closed out the 2021 spring season with a 5-1-1 record. Senior Eddie Velez (Whiting/Brother Rice) was the team’s leading scorer (three goals, seven points), while freshman Angel Castellanos (Boone Grove) had an assist.

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

