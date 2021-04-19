Crown Point alum Alexis Holloway soaring at Notre Dame

Holloway is a two-time team captain — something that has only happened nine times in program history.

Holloway has been named to both the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Team and ACC Academic Honor Roll during her career.

“Alexis is a force on our team,” Gumpf said. “She is a great teammate and fierce competitor, along with being incredibly talented in so many areas of her life — on the field and in the classroom.”

Holloway, the 2017 Gatorade Indiana Softball Player of the Year, helped Crown Point to its first Class 4A state championship as a senior. She went 22-1 with a 0.26 ERA and 277 strikeouts in 164 1/3 innings pitched. She also hit .423 with 24 RBIs. She was 53-3 in high school and is closing in on 40 career wins at Notre Dame.

In other college softball news.

• UMKC’s Lia Lombardini (Chesterton) is hitting .347 on the season with team-highs in RBIs (35) and walks (25).

She’s among the Summit League leaders in numerous categories.

Lombardini leads the Summit League in walks and is tied for first in doubles (10).