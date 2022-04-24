Crown Point grad Yianni Kostouros comes home to NWI to play golf at Valparaiso

VALPARAISO — Yianni Kostouros needed a change.

The former Crown Point standout said he “loved” his three years at Ball State but over time the men’s golf program became less and less of a fit.

Near the end of his third season with the Cardinals he contemplated turning professional. But after speaking with his father decided it would be best to stay in school but with a change of scenery.

Enter Valparaiso.

Kostouros transferred to Valpo with two years of eligibility remaining thanks to an extra year granted by the NCAA’s COVID-19 eligibility extension. He said he’s having as much fun playing collegiate golf as ever while tuning up for a run at turning professional in the summer of 2023. He and his Valpo teammates began three days of competition in the Missouri Valley Conference Championship at the Country Club of Paducah in Paducah, Kentucky, on Sunday.

“It’s kind of like a reset almost,” Kostouros said. “It feels like you’re back to high school golf basically, with being back at home. You have everything you need to make it back to where you need and to keep getting better. It’s been great coming here (to Valparaiso) and being able to compete.”

Having played for Ball State for three seasons, Kostouros was a known commodity.

“He’s exceeded my expectations,” said Valpo coach David Gring, who had recruited Kostouros in high school. “He’s just been a tremendous addition to our team. One, he’s played really well for us. But he’s got tremendous leadership qualities and a work ethic that just rubs off on the rest of the team. He’s fit in really well.”

Kostouros has a pair of top-10 finishes for Valparaiso, including a runner-up finish at the Twin Oaks Intercollegiate where he tied a modern program record for 36-hole tournament score at 137 (-5). That performance earned him the MVC Golfer of the Week nod.

Going into the MVC tourney, he had shot par or better in nine of his 28 rounds and carried a 74.26 scoring average that ranked third on the team.

Kostouros described his game as “streaky” this year but said his time at Valpo has helped him identify where he needs to improve. He said the two areas he’s got to sharpen are his short game and general course management which assistant coach and former touring professional Gring has been critical in aiding.

“Since getting to Valpo I’ve really learned how to actually play golf,” Kostouros said. “(Ron Gring) works out of Arizona so I got to spend a couple of months during the winter out there and he really helped me learn how to play golf and manage the course and not just go out there and hit driver every hole. That’s been a big help to me. I’ve always been a solid ball striker and have a decent short game but I’ve never really known how to work through the golf course.”

Kostouros plans to play in both the U.S. Open and U.S. Amateur qualifiers before a trip back to Greece to visit with family he hasn’t seen in eight years. Then comes one final season at Valparaiso where he’ll finish his marketing degree and collegiate career before attempting to earn PGA Tour status through the Latin American Tour or similar path.

That’s all down the road. For now, his focus is on the MVC Tournament.

“I’m really excited and I think a big reason is because I’m doing it with this group of guys,” he said. “We all just share a common goal of wanting to see one another’s success. I just want to go out there and have fun and just see all the work we’ve put in to good use. If we do well and we get into (NCAA) Regionals, great. If it doesn’t work we’ll try it again next year.”

That’s not the sort of attitude Kostouros said he would have had a year ago. He’s more relaxed now and playing better because of it.

Kostouros said between himself, scoring leader and junior teammate Caleb VanArragon and the other regulars in the Valpo lineup that the Beacons like their odds at conference. He figures there are three or four teams that have a chance to win and Valparaiso is one of them. After one day, Valpo was in third place at 12-over par, five shots behind leader Southern Illinois and two behind second-place Drake.

David Gring agreed. He called this year’s team the best he’s had in his 11 seasons leading the program and that after the last week preparing at Sand Creek Country Club that his group is ready to make their run.

“I just feel like going into it we’re very prepared and that’s all you can ask for,” he said. “We’re not going into it like, ‘Hey, we’re going to win this and this is our victory” or anything like that but it’s a tremendous opportunity for us. We’re going in with a quiet confidence knowing we can compete.”

