Crown Point's Brinkley Kita chooses Lipscomb, allowing her to focus on senior season

CROWN POINT — Brinkley Kita knew she wanted to play college softball in the south and she knew she wanted to make her decision well before her final season with Crown Point.
The senior pitcher was able to accomplish both of those goals last week when she verbally committed to Lipscomb in Tennessee. Kita’s commitment brings to end a frustrating recruiting experience that was sidetracked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m so excited that this process is finally over,” Kita said. “It was very stressful. I would see other kids that were getting recruited faster than I was and it would just cause more stress. I took my time to find the right place for me and I know that I found it at Lipscomb.”
The senior is known as a dominant pitcher, but she spent last season on a loaded Crown Point staff that included Madi Elish (Arizona), Madi Young (Bowling Green) and Grace Lucka (Wayne State). Kita appeared in only 24 innings last season, but was 4-0 with 1.46 ERA.
“I’m so looking forward to her having a big year this season,” Crown Point Angie Richwalski said. “Now that she has this decision out of the way, I’m excited to see her play just to play.”
Kita always knew she wanted to play in the south because “Midwest weather is too cold.” She also wanted to get her decision out of the way so she could focus on playing one more year with the Bulldogs. Kita moved to Indiana from Illinois before her freshman year and then was unable to compete as a sophomore due to the COVID shutdown.
“High school season is my favorite time of the year,” Kita said. “We have a lot of fun and everyone on the team is super close. It’s nice to get back out there with these girls and get one more season with them.”
Kita was drawn to Lipscomb in part because she plays for a travel team — Mojo Fisher — that is based out of Tennessee.
“We only practice once in Tennessee and then we meet up all across the country for tournaments,” Kita said. “I love going down there and I love the weather. Lipscomb is right by Nashville and I just love the campus and the dorms.”
Kita was tied with Elish for the team lead with seven home runs last season. When she wasn’t in the circle, Kita split her time playing in the outfield. Richwalski expects her to do the same again this season before leaving for Lipscomb.
“Brinkley is such a massive athlete and she has come on the scene so fast,” Richwalski said. “She ripped a lot of home runs last year and we expect her to do even better this season.”