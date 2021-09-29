Crown Point's Brinkley Kita chooses Lipscomb, allowing her to focus on senior season

Kita always knew she wanted to play in the south because “Midwest weather is too cold.” She also wanted to get her decision out of the way so she could focus on playing one more year with the Bulldogs. Kita moved to Indiana from Illinois before her freshman year and then was unable to compete as a sophomore due to the COVID shutdown.

“High school season is my favorite time of the year,” Kita said. “We have a lot of fun and everyone on the team is super close. It’s nice to get back out there with these girls and get one more season with them.”

Kita was drawn to Lipscomb in part because she plays for a travel team — Mojo Fisher — that is based out of Tennessee.

“We only practice once in Tennessee and then we meet up all across the country for tournaments,” Kita said. “I love going down there and I love the weather. Lipscomb is right by Nashville and I just love the campus and the dorms.”

Kita was tied with Elish for the team lead with seven home runs last season. When she wasn’t in the circle, Kita split her time playing in the outfield. Richwalski expects her to do the same again this season before leaving for Lipscomb.