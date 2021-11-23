Crown Point's Morgan Chacon completes long journey from gruesome injury to return for Florida State

Poole has been at Florida State for 14 years and is the fourth winningest active coach in the NCAA with 875 wins. Poole knows talent and he knew he didn’t want to miss out on Chacon, even though he was rolling the dice on the injured star.

“Not everyone, especially an elite athlete, can overcome things and do what Morgan was able to do,” Poole said. “I’m proud of how hard she worked to come back and have a meaningful career.

“When we recruited her, what we loved about her was she had the easiness and athleticism like a Michael Jordan — she could just glide in the air. She was such an amazing athlete. A full-rotation player with all the skills. She’s only 5-11, which is really small by our game these days at this level, but she’s so athletic and it made her so special. I loved her work habits and attitude on the court.”

The hard work definitely paid off, but it didn’t happen overnight. Poole advised Chacon to come to Tallahassee and rehab at the team’s facility with the Seminoles’ support staff. He saw Chacon go from a wheelchair to crutches, to learning to walk, to learning to run, to learning to play again.