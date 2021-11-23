 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crown Point's Morgan Chacon completes long journey from gruesome injury to return for Florida State
topical alert featured urgent

Crown Point's Morgan Chacon completes long journey from gruesome injury to return for Florida State

Crown Point native Morgan Chacon's recovery from a broken tibia and fibula took her away from volleyball till she could relearn to walk and build up strength to play.

Morgan Chacon's life changed on Nov. 4, 2017, when a long journey from a gruesome injury to fulfill her dream of playing college volleyball began.

Crown Point was playing in the Class 4A state championship match for a second straight season. The senior star came down on a teammate’s foot and broke the tibia and fibula in her right leg. It was the first set and Chacon already had six kills. The Bulldogs eventually lost without their best player.

Chacon was taken to the closest hospital in Muncie, where the state finals were being held, but it wasn’t equipped to handle the severity of her injury. That prompted an ambulance ride of over an hour to Indianapolis.

A metal rod was inserted into her right leg and secured with several screws to become a new tibia, while the fibula would be left to fuse on its own. She was there for two days and missed an additional two weeks of school. Her orthopedic surgeon was the same one who helped Louisville basketball player Kevin Ware after his gruesome injury in the 2013 NCAA Tournament.

“The strategy that worked for me was little tasks, little challenges,” Chacon explained. “I was happy in celebrating little wins because you get so frustrated looking at the big picture. I tried to master one thing and then master the next thing and build on the little positives for myself. It’s hard being patient, but that’s all I could do.”

Crown Point's Chacon sisters supporting each other's volleyball journeys from Indiana to Florida

Her biggest fear wasn’t the long rehabilitation process and learning to walk again, it was losing her scholarship offers. Florida State honored its offer despite her injury.

She was supposed to visit a few months after the state championship. But FSU head coach Chris Poole reassured her he would not give up on her. He still remembers her graduating early in December 2017 and visiting the campus in January in a wheelchair.

“There were a lot of people — a lot of coaches — who said, ‘Wow, you’re really being gutsy to follow through. She may never be able to play for you,’” Poole recalled.

“But I always felt that when you make that commitment, the young lady at least deserves an opportunity," he said. "If you look at it from the start, how bad it was, how long is it going to take to come back and play, you only have so many scholarships and you’re holding one up for someone who might not ever play.

“I felt she deserved it, and as much as we loved her and believed in her, we felt she deserved that opportunity. So I stuck by her.”

Poole has been at Florida State for 14 years and is the fourth winningest active coach in the NCAA with 875 wins. Poole knows talent and he knew he didn’t want to miss out on Chacon, even though he was rolling the dice on the injured star.

“Not everyone, especially an elite athlete, can overcome things and do what Morgan was able to do,” Poole said. “I’m proud of how hard she worked to come back and have a meaningful career.

“When we recruited her, what we loved about her was she had the easiness and athleticism like a Michael Jordan — she could just glide in the air. She was such an amazing athlete. A full-rotation player with all the skills. She’s only 5-11, which is really small by our game these days at this level, but she’s so athletic and it made her so special. I loved her work habits and attitude on the court.”

The hard work definitely paid off, but it didn’t happen overnight. Poole advised Chacon to come to Tallahassee and rehab at the team’s facility with the Seminoles’ support staff. He saw Chacon go from a wheelchair to crutches, to learning to walk, to learning to run, to learning to play again.

“It’s a miracle for her to get back to the level that we knew she was capable of playing,” Poole said. “It was rough at times — it was very dramatic on her body and you lose so much during that time period. It wasn’t just a broken leg — it was regaining all of that and learning it all again. We knew she was one of the most skilled players in the country for her age, but we had to get that athleticism back.

“It’s a special feeling for me and always will be because I believed in her and she worked so hard to make that dream come true.”

Chacon admits she had plenty of emotions to deal with during the long road to recovery. Fortunately, her family was a fantastic support system. She had her parents and younger sister, Savana, who is now playing at Purdue, as one of her “nurses.”

Purdue recruit Chacon making her own name at Crown Point

Her older sister, Alaina, was already playing beach volleyball at Florida State, but was there as a helpful hand when she arrived on campus.

Morgan’s story is one of commitment, sacrifice, and determination. Chacon, the Times' 2016 and 2017 Volleyball Player of the Year, is one of the Seminoles’ best players and is actually joining Alaina on the FSU beach volleyball team this season.

Morgan returned in 2018 for three matches before a great 2019 season, in which she had a team-high 320 digs and was second in both kills and service aces. She earned All-ACC and All-Region honors during the COVID-19-interrupted indoor season in 2020-21.

To say she’s back isn’t an understatement. The redshirt junior plans to enjoy the rest of her journey and the rest of her promising career.

“I feel like a different person because when I had the injury I was so wrapped up in it. All I thought about was my leg all the time,” Morgan said. “I’ve grown a lot from it, and I wouldn’t change it, because it helped me mature and appreciate playing and not taking things for granted.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morning minute with Chuck Swirsky for Nov. 23, 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts