Damien Jefferson declares for NBA Draft

PRO BASKETBALL

Jefferson declares for draft: Damien Jefferson took an increased role in stride. After a strong senior season at Creighton, Jefferson announced Friday on Twitter he is declaring for the NBA Draft. Jefferson averaged 11.9 points per game, up from 9.4 a season ago, and improved his shooting percentages. He was an integral part of Creighton's Sweet 16 team. Jefferson initially entered the NBA Draft last summer before eventually withdrawing his name and returning to Creighton. He's foregoing an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19.