Damien Jefferson declares for NBA Draft
Damien Jefferson, an EC Central grad, declared for the NBA Draft on Friday.

PRO BASKETBALL

Jefferson declares for draft: Damien Jefferson took an increased role in stride. After a strong senior season at Creighton, Jefferson announced Friday on Twitter he is declaring for the NBA Draft. Jefferson averaged 11.9 points per game, up from 9.4 a season ago, and improved his shooting percentages. He was an integral part of Creighton's Sweet 16 team. Jefferson initially entered the NBA Draft last summer before eventually withdrawing his name and returning to Creighton. He's foregoing an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19.

Damien Jefferson’s leadership, consistency reliable for Sweet 16-bound Creighton

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Clay transfers to Missouri State: Valparaiso's second-leading scorer from last season will return to Valparaiso with another school. Donovan Clay chose Missouri State, he announced on Instagram on Friday. Clay averaged 10.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for Valpo during his sophomore season. 

PRO BASEBALL

Plesac strong in Cleveland's win: Franmil Reyes homered twice and Zach Plesac pitched seven dominant innings after getting an early lead to give the Cleveland Indians a 4-1 win Friday night over the Detroit Tigers, who scratched starter Julio Teheran just before the first pitch. Plesac (1-1) pitched scoreless ball, allowing just three singles while improving to 3-1 in five career starts against the Tigers. He's given up three earned runs in 30 2/3 innings to Detroit.

