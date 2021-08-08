Decorated athlete Madison Horin emerges as mental health advocate after self-harm, suicide attempts

Editor’s note: Details of this story could trigger someone’s own mental health issues. For Madison Horin, it’s an important part of who she is that she wants to share with others as a mental health advocate.
Madison Horin’s decorated career led her to a gold medal with the national team, but the former Times Player of the Year faced battles internally. Behind her uniform, the wins, awards and accolades were two suicide attempts, cutting and trying to cope with mental health.
Horin, 20, is a Munster graduate (2019) who is beginning her junior year at Southern California, where she continues to play volleyball, enjoys studying the brain and is an emerging leader in mental health advocacy.
“It’s not something that’s uncommon in sports,” Horin said. “A lot of these are issues in both the high school and collegiate field, especially Division I, these are problems that don’t get talked about enough. It’s a challenge that I see. I’ll talk about it because nobody wants to.”
The spotlight on mental health never shined brighter than when Simone Biles, considered the greatest gymnast of all time, withdrew from the team competition at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Important conversations about mental health were brought to the forefront as analysts such as Michael Phelps discussed their experiences on Olympic broadcasts.
“Simone freaking Biles is saying winning a gold medal is not worth the detrimental effects of me pushing myself to my breaking point mentally,” Horin said. “Me taking time off, (Biles') decision touched me very much emotionally because I’m going through it currently. … Being high-level athletes with their ADHD has been so eye-opening for me and so heartwarming for me because you don’t feel like you’re alone.”
The decision gave Horin someone to relate to and the world to see that athletes are much more than someone to cheer for.
“We all have things outside of volleyball that we really care about. ... We’re all players but we’re all people at the same time, and it kind of brings a lot of humanity to that,” Horin said. “I think it’s really beautiful when you see what’s past the jersey, past the number.”
Volleyball has taken Horin on an unforgettable journey, representing the country outside the borders, being recruited before making her varsity team as a freshman and a list of accolades. Off the court there were struggles that caused her pain, even before she was a star at Munster.
Searching for answers
Growing up, Horin wanted to become a basketball star and follow in her mother’s footsteps. Carrie (Ponto) Horin went on to play at Illinois-Chicago but encouraged her daughter to take up volleyball. Playing youth sports is when Madison first experienced signs of mental health issues.
“I had a history of shortness of breath when I played basketball when I was younger,” Madison said. "I’d be playing and then all of a sudden I’d feel my lungs were caving in; an elephant was sitting on my chest; my throat was tightening; I can’t breath; I’m really, really sweaty; my heart is racing — very typical what we think of when we think of an anxiety attack.”
But anxiety wasn’t the initial diagnosis. She said because she was under 8, doctors don’t really consider anxiety until kids are older. Instead it was misdiagnosed as sports-induced asthma and a muscle disorder in the neck.
Horin’s first experience with mild depression — “whole world just seemed a lot less vibrant” — started in seventh grade (when her family moved to Munster from the South Side), but Horin says it was a byproduct of the misdiagnosed anxiety.
It was three years later that her youngest sibling underwent some testing. Before her sophomore year, Horin underwent some testing and got her diagnoses.
“Sure enough, I was diagnosed with general anxiety — GADS — and then ADHD,” she said.
That allowed Horin to get the help she needed, taking medication to allow her to focus. Instead of being a good student — getting A’s, B’s and C’s, she said — she turned into a straight-A student.
“It was like a light bulb had just gone off and it was like, ‘Ahhhh,’ and a light shined down. Finally I had answers for why I was struggling so much in classes,” she said.
Star on the court; hurt off the court
Recruiting is a challenging process from the constant contact with college coaches, trying to figure out what programs you’re interested in all while performing athletically and academically. Horin’s experience began before she played a high school match because she was projectable as an athlete, now standing 6 feet, 2 inches as a middle blocker. She committed to USC, a program with six national championships and 10 Final Four appearances since its inception in 1976, as a sophomore in October 2016.
“It’s just really bizarre to me because I was committing and so excited about my decision, but it was also a really low point in my high school career,” Horin said.
Shortly after, she began cutting to cope with her mental health issues.
“As a volleyball player, we wear spandex and short-sleeve T-shirts so you don’t have the typical … when people think of self-harm, it’s usually wrists or sometimes legs,” she said. “For me I chose my hips because I was like, ‘I don’t want people to see it. I’m tired of my physical exterior not matching how I’m feeling inside.’”
Hidden by her uniform, Horin’s wounds were a breaking point of years of anxiety, depression and ADHD that built up over time.
“I think it was the wear and tear of two years of intense recruiting,” she said. “I think I went on five visits my freshman fall and I’m learning … all these new things on top of not being diagnosed with ADHD either, so it was just a breaking point (that) was festering and festering.”
Those struggles continued when she relapsed in March 2017. She recognized a trend beginning of her depression being amplified in the winter months.
Horin was diagnosed with depression 10 months later during her junior year. It was a critical time for her and her family as her parents were going through a divorce. It allowed her to get help with therapy and antidepressants.
“Everyone that has gone through that knows finding the right medication and figuring out the right dosage is hell in a handbasket, to say the least,” she said. “Going through that on top of taking five AP courses, that was just a time to be alive for me.”
Peaks and valleys
That summer, Horin captained the “pipeline for the Olympics” team as she represented the United States and placed eighth in the 2017 Under-18 World Championship in Argentina.
Fast forward to summer 2018 and Horin won gold with the U.S. Women’s Junior National team in Mexico. She was again captain in the NORCECA Women’s Under-20 Continental Championship win.
Horin's family moved to Seattle, giving her a pre-college semester living with her friend, Lilly Lemke, to finish her high school career in Munster. It ended with being named 2018 Times Volleyball Player of the Year.
“I struggled a lot with impostor syndrome,” she said of her accomplishments. “I’ve never been like, ‘Yeah, that’s because I’m good.’ It was never a thought I had. It was like a surprise a lot of times. ... I never thought that anything I worked for was earned because of my own hard work.
"I worked my ass off and I got a lot of things because I worked my butt off. I had a couple people in my life that attributed it to, ‘Oh, you’re tall so you had it handed to you.’ I’m like, ‘That’s just blatantly false. That is absolute blasphemy.’”
She enrolled early at USC and played all but 12 sets as a true freshman for the Women of Troy in 2019. A few months later was another breaking point.
Her first suicide attempt.
“You’re thinking, ‘Oh, you’re out here balling, making moves, you’re a freshman playing, getting stats on the board and all these things,’ and I come back from winter break and I just hit a wall mentally,” Horin said. “I think it was a high from being senior semester at Munster, then (enrolling) early and having all these new friends, starting. One thing after another was really excited, but then it was like, ‘What’s the next thing?’”
Two months later, she was sent home to Seattle as COVID-19 had shut down most of the country, including campus. She was fortunate to reconnect with her family and get back the time from her last high school semester.
A return to campus for the 2020 season with strict COVID restrictions in place by the PAC-12, university and Los Angeles County made things difficult. The volleyball team would work out, often times doing two-a-days to being shut down to quarantine for two weeks and trying to train in their rooms.
That was difficult for Horin, physically and mentally. She’s a social butterfly that thrives on human interactions. She’s also 6-2 with a 10-4 reach and was confined to a room with an 8-foot ceiling making training difficult.
“I had to keep adapting to the adaptations I had made,” she said. “It was just really, really stressful especially for someone who already struggles with ADHD.”
This past April she had her second suicide attempt.
Reflection, recovery and advocacy
Said Horin: “I’ve done so much growth and healing since then. ... I really, really prioritized my mental health this summer. ... USC allowed me to take up space and get the help I needed.”
She’s using her experiences to be in-tune with other people. She’s connected with other student-athletes, at USC and elsewhere, and talked with many other people to learn their experiences.
“When i look back on the things that have happened, I have to work on re-framing and being thankful and grateful,” she said. “I’m very, very thankful at the end of the day because of the things that I have gone through, the things that have happened, the people I’ve gotten to know because of the hardships and also the people who have caused some hardships.
"I’m just grateful because it has shaped me into the resilient and empathetic person that I am today.”
Horin has three years of eligibility left to complete her undergrad and get started on a master's program. She’s considering a psychology-to-neuroscience path but hasn’t made a final decision. She credits Mr. Kalwasinski, her AP Psychology teacher at Munster High, for getting her really interested in this path.
“I love learning about the brain because it very much connects people, and it’s connected me to a lot of amazing people ... anywhere I go because mental health is such a universal thing — mental illness affects 1 in 4 people — it affects everyone,” Horin said. “I think it’s really cool because it’s something that brings everyone together.”
Her recovery includes writing on herself with a nontoxic marker instead of cutting, and she has identified her family as a “protective factor,” or “nuggets of reassurance and will bring you back to being grounded.”
Horin wants to de-stigmatize mental health issues, and posts messages on her Instagram page (maddie.horin) and Snapchat. A new role for her this year, she’ll be a campus captain for The Hidden Opponent, a nonprofit advocacy group founded by USC volleyball alum Victoria Garrick that raises awareness for mental health and addresses stigmas in sports.
“I think there’s a big narrative where you have to use the thing that made you feel like you weren’t enough or made you feel broken ... to feed your fire,” Horin said. "It’s not what has to happen. You can be fueled by your intrinsic motivations.”
“They say it’s resilience and grit,” she continued. “Those are great qualities, and I know I have those qualities and my teammates do, and so a lot of athletes have those traits. At the same time ... there’s a lot of guilt and shame for athletes, especially when they’re struggling with depression where they struggle to use their hardships as motivation.”
How to help others
Mental health impacts everyone, and Horin believes the best way to help is to talk to people. Even casual conversations about life and less time buried in social media can help.
“Things like self-harm, depression and suicidal ideation are such internal battles, and the biggest thing that was helpful from other people was hearing that they were there for me and that they were just giving me reassurance and saying, ‘You’re not alone. I’m here for you when you feel alone,’” Horin said.
Her advice for those in positions of power: “Just have a dialogue. Ask questions and that’s really the biggest thing. Just ask questions. If a CEO has an employee, just ask questions like, ‘What was your intention when you did this?’ Having a genuine curiosity with people … ‘What did you see? What made you do that?’ Things like that because that translates to everything in life. If you don’t know why someone is doing something, the best thing to do is ask what they were doing. It creates a lot of trust and connection where there might be a power struggle or backlash. … Giving people an opportunity to be heard and to share where they’re coming from.”
And for those who are struggling with their own mental health issues: “You are not the product of your environment. You are not the negative things that people in your immediate environment are telling you. You can be whatever you want to be and you have the power to decide (what you’re going to do). … I think the biggest thing is just because you’re feeling emotional doesn’t mean you’re incapable. Your emotions are valid. What you’re going through is valid. It’s OK not to be OK. Reclaiming that power. Just because you’re feeling something doesn’t mean it’s forever. I think it’s hard to see that when it’s such an intense emotion.”
