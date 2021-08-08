Decorated athlete Madison Horin emerges as mental health advocate after self-harm, suicide attempts

Her advice for those in positions of power: “Just have a dialogue. Ask questions and that’s really the biggest thing. Just ask questions. If a CEO has an employee, just ask questions like, ‘What was your intention when you did this?’ Having a genuine curiosity with people … ‘What did you see? What made you do that?’ Things like that because that translates to everything in life. If you don’t know why someone is doing something, the best thing to do is ask what they were doing. It creates a lot of trust and connection where there might be a power struggle or backlash. … Giving people an opportunity to be heard and to share where they’re coming from.”