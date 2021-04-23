Dominic Paoletti sets Valpo record in the 10,000 at Drake Relays

MEN'S TRACK AND FIELD
Paoletti sets Valpo record in 10,000: Dominic Paoletti set a program record at the Drake Relays on Thursday. He ran the 10,000 meters in a time of 30:28.13 to place eighth in the national event, and topping a 25-year record. Nate Iben posted a 30:56.61 in 1996. Paoletti's previous best was a run in 2019 in 31:05.96. The senior is a native of Monroe, Michigan.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Morrison, White to return next season: Seniors Caitlin Morrison and Grace White will use their extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Morrison has played 112 games since the 2016-17 season and averaged 9.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game last season. White has played in 45 games since transferring from Denver, starting 22 last season and averaged 11.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Valparaiso went 12-13 last season with wins over Big Ten opponents Illinois and Purdue, and taking Wisconsin to overtime.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
South Suburban advances at nationals: Deshawndre Washington and Chance Love led South Suburban College on in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament. The Bulldogs beat Southeast 77-73 on Friday to advance to Saturday's seventh-place game against Southern Arkansas University Tech at noon in Danville, Illinois. Washington scored 27 points and Love turned in a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds in the win. Ty Mosley scored 15 points off the bench.
PRO FOOTBALL
Chiefs get Ravens star OT Brown: The Chiefs plugged the biggest hole on their AFC champion roster Friday when they acquired two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown from the Ravens for a package of draft picks, including the No. 31 overall selection this year.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
CFP committee discuses future expansion: The College Football Playoff management committee discussed dozens of possible changes to the four-team format during meetings this week while voicing support for the current format, executive director Bill Hancock said Friday. In a news release, Hancock said the full committee of conference commissioners and Notre Dame's athletic director heard from four of its members who have been analyzing expansions options. Hancock said more than 60 possible formats were reviewed, including those with six, eight, 10, 12 and 16 teams. The working group expects to make a full report on future formats at an upcoming meeting. The current College Football Playoff contract with ESPN is entering the eighth season of a 12-year deal that runs through the 2025 season.