Dominic Paoletti sets Valpo record in the 10,000 at Drake Relays

PRO FOOTBALL

Chiefs get Ravens star OT Brown: The Chiefs plugged the biggest hole on their AFC champion roster Friday when they acquired two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown from the Ravens for a package of draft picks, including the No. 31 overall selection this year.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

CFP committee discuses future expansion: The College Football Playoff management committee discussed dozens of possible changes to the four-team format during meetings this week while voicing support for the current format, executive director Bill Hancock said Friday. In a news release, Hancock said the full committee of conference commissioners and Notre Dame's athletic director heard from four of its members who have been analyzing expansions options. Hancock said more than 60 possible formats were reviewed, including those with six, eight, 10, 12 and 16 teams. The working group expects to make a full report on future formats at an upcoming meeting. The current College Football Playoff contract with ESPN is entering the eighth season of a 12-year deal that runs through the 2025 season.