Drayk Bowen visits Notre Dame, Kenneth Grant offered by Ohio State as live recruiting opens opportunities

Soaring gas prices are a small price to pay with a free education on the line for high school athletes across the Region.

Namely, Andrean’s Drayk Bowen and Merrillville’s Kenneth Grant have taken advantage of the live recruiting period that began June 1. College campuses are back open for visits and both power-five recruits are hitting the road.

Bowen, a five-star recruit with 22 offers, visited Notre Dame on Tuesday, and then Michigan on Wednesday.

“I always dreamed of playing Division I football or baseball and make it to the MLB or NFL, or both if I could even do that. As a little kid, that was always what I wanted to do,” Bowen said. “(Tuesday) was the first day I really got to experience a full Notre Dame visit. It’s setting in a little bit that all these (dreams) are coming true.”

Grant, a three-star recruit with 12 offers, visited Ohio State on Wednesday to attend a camp with around 100 other athletes hoping to be given a scholarship offer. The 6-foot-5, 340-pound defensive lineman was one of the lucky ones after meeting with head coach Ryan Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson.