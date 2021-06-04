Drayk Bowen visits Notre Dame, Kenneth Grant offered by Ohio State as live recruiting opens opportunities

Soaring gas prices are a small price to pay with a free education on the line for high school athletes across the Region.
Namely, Andrean’s Drayk Bowen and Merrillville’s Kenneth Grant have taken advantage of the live recruiting period that began June 1. College campuses are back open for visits and both power-five recruits are hitting the road.
Bowen, a five-star recruit with 22 offers, visited Notre Dame on Tuesday, and then Michigan on Wednesday.
“I always dreamed of playing Division I football or baseball and make it to the MLB or NFL, or both if I could even do that. As a little kid, that was always what I wanted to do,” Bowen said. “(Tuesday) was the first day I really got to experience a full Notre Dame visit. It’s setting in a little bit that all these (dreams) are coming true.”
Grant, a three-star recruit with 12 offers, visited Ohio State on Wednesday to attend a camp with around 100 other athletes hoping to be given a scholarship offer. The 6-foot-5, 340-pound defensive lineman was one of the lucky ones after meeting with head coach Ryan Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson.
“They showed me a tour around and then I sat down in his big office. It was crazy. His office is huge,” Grant said. “He just sat down and talked to me, and said he already reviewed my film from the camp and he liked how I moved. He discussed with (defensive line) coach Larry Johnson that it was the right time to offer. I’m a guy they want.”
With his big frame, he is still athletic. Grant says he runs a 5.1 40-yard dash and has a broad jump of 7 feet, 10 inches. Camps and official visits were among big recruiting events that were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After attending his first camp, Grant is excited for what’s next.
“It was pretty good and pretty cool to get coached by really good coaches, and it opened my eyes to see how hard they work,” he said.
Grant will compete in the IHSAA boys state track meet on Friday before turning his focus back to football. He said he has visits lined up for Wisconsin (unofficial), Illinois (official), Michigan (unofficial) and Ohio State (official) throughout June. Recruits have an allotment of five official visits, which are paid for by the host program.
“This past week has been really busy because (Wednesday) was the Ohio State camp and it was about a five-hour drive from Ohio to Merrillville, so I got back very late,” Grant said, noting how he’s managed his time well as a straight-B student. “Now I’m back on the road to Indianapolis for the state meet.”
Bowen’s mileage will soar even higher, between summer baseball tournaments with the Indiana Bulls and taking unofficial visits throughout Big Ten and SEC country.
His visit schedule is as follows: June 7 at Tennessee, June 8 at Ole Miss, June 9 at Clemson, June 23 at Alabama, June 24 at Auburn and June 25 at LSU.
“I just want to visit the campuses, meet the coaches and put faces with names and go from there,” Bowen said.
Simply put, the biggest difference in live recruiting is players being on campus and having face-to-face contact with the coaches they’ve been texting and talking with. For the junior-to-be, that is a big part when being courted by the best programs in the country.
Bowen is ranked 25th nationally in his class by 247 Sports’ composite rankings, and is the No. 1 linebacker and No. 1 recruit in Indiana. He was recently offered by Clemson, which has played in the last six College Football Playoffs.
“It was pretty cool, getting to talk to coach (Brent) Venables,” Bowen said, adding they had been in touch for three months. “Almost every week we talk and (Tuesday) he texted my coach and told him to have me call him. He said the time has come, we’re going to offer you.”
One wrinkle Bowen is considering is being a two-sport athlete, like that of Valparaiso High grad Jeff Samardzija: playing baseball and football. Bowen hit .434 for Andrean in his first prep baseball season for the perennial state power.
He said Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and associate head coach/special teams coordinator Brian Polian are all on board with the idea.
“I really like the culture of Notre Dame, more the academics part, but obviously the football and baseball part,” Bowen said. “(I like) the way they set you up for life with the academics.”