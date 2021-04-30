Easton Rhodehouse leaves no stone unturned in return to Valpo

“We started going through the stats after his junior year and he was our best reliever and he was only throwing in 30% of the games,” Schmack said. “We needed to get him more work. There would be times when we’d be down 12-0 and we’d throw him just to get him work. We shifted to him being more of an opener for us. We want him in the game in high-leverage situations or when we’re still in the game.”

Rhodehouse was opening to any adjustments and he was tied for the Division I lead last season with six starts until the year was cut short. Knowing this is his final season of competitive baseball, Rhodehouse has been more willing to take chances when it comes to his arm.

“I know my arm is going to be sore sometimes, but I have also learned how to push past the barriers that I thought were there,” Rhodehouse said. “I’m going to lay it all out there. I’m learning new techniques for arm care and recovery and it has set me up for success this season.”

Whenever the final pitch is thrown on the 2021 season, Rhodehouse is content to walk away from the game feeling like there are no more stones to turn over. His plan is to finish graduate school at Valparaiso by August and then move to Colorado with his longtime girlfriend, former Valparaiso soccer player Savannah Smith.