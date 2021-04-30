Easton Rhodehouse leaves no stone unturned in return to Valpo

VALPARAISO – Easton Rhodehouse should’ve been walking out of a finance class in Tempe, Arizona last Friday with the sun beating down on his face.
Instead, the Valparaiso pitcher was walking off the mound at Emory G. Bauer Field after retiring two batters in the ninth inning of the home opener against Southern Illinois. Rhodehouse was back on the field moments later, celebrating with his teammates, after senior outfielder Jonathan Temple hit a walk-off home run to lead Valparaiso to a 7-6 victory.
The walk-off celebration, and the other that followed later in the day when Riley Dent won the nightcap with a walk-off RBI single, were the exact kind of moments that brought Rhodehouse back for a fifth year after he had already decided to go to graduate school at Arizona State.
“When we got that extra year from the NCAA, I started talking to the guys and we just decided that there was a sense of a stone left unturned,” Rhodehouse said. “We wanted to have that full year experience. Something got taken from us and we wanted to get it back and we wanted to leave our mark.”
Rhodehouse was one of five seniors to return to the program this season after COVID-19 ended his initial senior season prematurely. Joining Rhodehouse was Dent, Steven Fitzsimmons, Damon Jorgensen and Jon Tieman. The seniors have been the backbone of a roster that is filled with young talent. Fitzsimmons leads the team in plate appearances while Jorgensen and Dent are in the top three in batting average. Tieman and Rhodehouse lead the team in ERA and are in the top three in strikeouts.
“Everyone knows that we’re young,” Valparaiso coach Brian Schmack said. “Credit to those guys that came back and they’re playing a big role in moving this program in the right direction.”
The direction looked like it was going nowhere but south after Valparaiso lost the first eight games of Missouri Valley Conference action this season, albeit against conference stalwarts Dallas Baptist and Indiana State. Valparaiso played its first 25 games of the year on the road and entered the home series against Southern Illinois with a 5-20 record.
“It definitely didn’t feel as bad as that record indicated,” Rhodehouse said. “Don’t get me wrong, by no means is it fun to start 0-8 in conference. We know that we’re a young team, but we also know that we’re showing great strides. You could see it in the first two series. We’ve played the toughest competition in the conference, we’ve seen the best hitting and the best pitching, and we’re still here. I think this is going to set us up for a really good run.”
That run started against the Salukis when Rhodehouse pitched in three of the four games against Southern Illinois and they all ended in victories. He earned the victory in the series opener, came back again in the nightcap and then earned a save in the series finale on Sunday. There are days when Rhodehouse starts and pitches the first several innings or there are days when he enters in high-leverage situations.
“We started going through the stats after his junior year and he was our best reliever and he was only throwing in 30% of the games,” Schmack said. “We needed to get him more work. There would be times when we’d be down 12-0 and we’d throw him just to get him work. We shifted to him being more of an opener for us. We want him in the game in high-leverage situations or when we’re still in the game.”
Rhodehouse was opening to any adjustments and he was tied for the Division I lead last season with six starts until the year was cut short. Knowing this is his final season of competitive baseball, Rhodehouse has been more willing to take chances when it comes to his arm.
“I know my arm is going to be sore sometimes, but I have also learned how to push past the barriers that I thought were there,” Rhodehouse said. “I’m going to lay it all out there. I’m learning new techniques for arm care and recovery and it has set me up for success this season.”
Whenever the final pitch is thrown on the 2021 season, Rhodehouse is content to walk away from the game feeling like there are no more stones to turn over. His plan is to finish graduate school at Valparaiso by August and then move to Colorado with his longtime girlfriend, former Valparaiso soccer player Savannah Smith.
“We got another year of what is the best time of our lives,” Rhodehouse said. “This was really a no-brainer.”