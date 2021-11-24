EC Central grad Taiyanna Jackson finds a comfort zone at Kansas

A solid two years in junior college started the recruiting process all over again for Jackson. She said she picked Kansas over Mississippi State and Auburn.

“I chose Kansas because of Brandon,” Jackson said. “Every time we talked he’d ask about my family, ask about my grandmother. It was never basketball-first in our conversations.”

Taiyanna’s twin sister, Tiara, is playing at Indiana Northwest. The family was raised by their grandmother, Dorothy Phillips. Taiyanna, who has four siblings, said she lost her mother when she was only two months old and her grandmother has been the rock of the family ever since.

Taiyanna has three years of eligibility and Schneider is more than happy to see her develop and prosper with the Jayhawks.

“I think Taiyanna has a chance to really impact our team and our program,” he said. “Right now she’s probably further along defensively than offensively, but I think she’s going to grow in that area.

“As for her future, I think Taiyanna has a chance to be a pro for a long time.”

In other women’s college basketball news:

Purdue Fort Wayne’s Ryin Ott (LaPorte) was named the Horizon League Freshman of the Week.