Esports catching on at Region universities

Batara bet on himself anyway. He believed he could do it, and he had interest.

He was being recruited by Justin Bragg to play at Illinois College, where Bragg had started an esports program in 2018. When Bragg moved to Purdue Northwest to launch its program, Batara decided to transfer from community college and join the Pride, while also switching his major from music to computer science.

Batara’s parents have since come around to his craft, especially once they saw the doors it could open for their son. After he enjoyed playing sports competitively while growing up, he related the support to that which traditional athletes often receive from family and friends.

“Every time I play, they know who I am, they see my name,” Batara said. “Whenever I do something crazy, they’ll call me after the game like, ‘Man, you did amazing!’ My dad made me do a lot of sports growing up. To see him actually happy and supportive, it makes me feel like when I was playing soccer, baseball and wrestling when I grew up.”

“They support me and they’ve been telling my whole family to watch me,” he added. “It’s those little things that make me want to be a better player.”