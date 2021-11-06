Aidan O'Connell, David Bell help Purdue take down No. 5 Spartans 40-29

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue coach Jeff Brohm already had a reputation for running trick plays — and for leading his unranked team to upsets of top-5 opponents.

His Boilermakers added to that legacy on Saturday.

Aidan O'Connell matched his career high by throwing three touchdown passes — including one on a reverse, flea-flicker screen pass to Jackson Anthrop — and Purdue toppled a Big Ten giant for the second time this season, beating No. 5 Michigan State 40-29 and leaving the conference without an unbeaten team.

"We run a multitude of trick plays, you guys have seen that," Brohm said. "This is one we do, kind of double reverse stuff, you know, throw it behind the line of scrimmage. To be honest with you, I stole it from a YouTube video of a high school team years ago and the first time we ran it, it went for a touchdown."

For Brohm, exotic gadget plays have been a regular feature even before he arrived on Purdue's campus. In fact, his innovative play-calling was one reason the Boilermakers hired him from Western Kentucky after the 2016 season.