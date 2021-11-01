Boilermakers, Hoosiers facing different postseason fates

Still, Indiana may have found its quarterback of the future in last weekend's 38-35 loss at Maryland. Donaven McCulley, a true freshman, went 14 of 25 with 242 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

"Donaven is the healthiest right now, and he is the guy that we're getting ready to play," Allen said. "To me, he showed a lot of positive signs, things I expected him to be able to do. I know not everybody saw that against Ohio State so that was kind of frustrating because I knew he was a different quarterback than he showed."

Meanwhile, Purdue (5-3) has won two straight road games — at No. 2 Iowa and at Nebraska — and appears to be getting stronger as the final month begins.

Running back Zander Horvath returned last weekend after missing five games with a broken fibula. In an effort to replace his productivity, coach Jeff Brohm introduced a three-quarterback rotation that he mostly scrapped against the Cornhuskers.

Still, a completely revamped defense — and a softer schedule in the Big Ten West — has helped the Boilermakers change directions.

Now if the Boilermakers can protect their home field against the Spartans on Saturday, they'll be heading back to the postseason for the first time in three years thanks in large part to a 3-1 road record.