Boilermakers using creative combination to rejoin Top 25

But it appears Brohm wants to continue using Aidan O'Connell, Jack Plummer and Austin Burton together in some form even if it's not the same format employed last weekend when all three threw passes and accounted for 10 of Purdue's 33 carries.

One reason Brohm opted to try it was out of necessity.

Top running back Zander Horvath went down with a leg injury in Week 2, hasn't played since and Brohm said Monday that he didn't expect Horvath to return this week. Without Horvath, the Boilermakers' running back depth has been depleted.

So Brohm figured he'd give it a shot and the three quarterbacks made sure it worked.

"The unselfishness from our quarterbacks really stood out," Brohm said. "They didn't care who was in there, as long as they got a chance to go out there and play a little bit and have fun. They were excited about it. I even had Aidan suggesting one of the other quarterbacks go in as we got closer to the goal line on one occasion. So it was kind of refreshing and heartwarming."

They weren't the only Boilermakers having fun.