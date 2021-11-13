C.J. Stroud throws 5 TD passes, No. 6 Ohio State routs Purdue

"We were lucky to hold them to 59," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said.

The Buckeyes romped early, capitalizing on two Boilermakers turnovers, the second of which was a fumbled kickoff recovered on the Purdue 14. The 12-yard catch by Wilson two plays later gave the Buckeyes two touchdowns in 14 seconds.

Wilson had 10 catches for 126 yards. Jaxson Smith-Njigba followed up a 15-catch, 240-yard effort last week with nine catches for 139 yards a a TD.

Chris Olave had nine receptions for 85 yards a touchdown, the 33rd of his career and one away from the school record.

"It's just real scary," Smith-Njigba said. "I think its hard for defenses to cover all of us."

Helping out

The Ohio State defense wasn't outstanding, but Stroud and Co. painted over it. Purdue quarterback Aiden O'Connell was 40 for 52 and threw four touchdown passes. He wasn't sacked. David Bell had 11 catches for 103 yards as the Boilermakers (6-4, 4-3) piled up a respectable 481 yards.