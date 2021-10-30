Hoosiers have no answer for Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

"We prepare for a four-quarter game, and today it was," Terrapins coach Michael Locksley said. "It didn't have to be, but it was."

Tagovailoa passed for the third-most yards in Maryland history, and the most since Scott Milanovich threw for a school-record 498 against Virginia Tech in 1993.

Tagovailoa and the Terrapins won their first four games this season before blowout losses to Iowa and Ohio State and a road defeat against Minnesota. They got back on track in their homecoming game against the struggling Hoosiers.

Maryland scored touchdowns on its first two drives, on 1-yard runs by Tayon Fleet-Davis and Faamatau. Petrino missed a 40-yard kick that would have made it 17-0, and Indiana drove the other way and scored on a 1-yard run by Carr.

The game bogged down a bit after that. Indiana blocked a punt and took over at the Maryland 13, but came away with no points. A sack and a penalty forced the Hoosiers to try a 42-yard field goal, which Charles Campbell missed.

Campbell made up for that when he made a 55-yarder in the final seconds of the half to make it 14-10.

The long run by Carr gave Indiana its first lead of the game, but it was brief.