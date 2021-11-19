Hoosiers try to salvage tough season with win over Gophers

Indiana coach Tom Allen was unhappy with last weekend's performance.

So he spent this week looking for solutions.

He called on players to prepare better, play with more effort and eliminate the mistakes that led to six turnovers and another embarrassing loss. And even in the midst of a lost season, Allen believes the Hoosiers can salvage something valuable in Saturday's home finale against Minnesota — like a first Big Ten win.

"They've earned the right for us to finish strong and play with the level of intensity, toughness, and passion that I know is the standard here," Allen said. "That's what I expect our guys to do."

This will be no typical farewell celebration for the seniors, either.

Indiana (2-8, 0-7 Big Ten) has lost six straight. They'll miss the postseason for the first time in three years and will likely start true freshman Donaven McCulley at quarterback again if the top two signal-callers, Michael Penix Jr. (throwing shoulder) or Jack Tuttle (lower leg), aren't cleared to play.

Also unclear is how many players who participate in the annual farewell festivities may return next year.