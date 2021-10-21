Indiana tries to put season on track against No. 5 Ohio State

No, it's not how Indiana anticipated this eagerly-awaited season going after it nearly pulled a major upset in Columbus last year.

And after four straight victories, the Buckeyes seem primed to extend their winning streak. Indiana has lost 26 in a row since a tie since a tie in 1990, though the Buckeyes did vacate their 2010 victory because of NCAA sanctions.

Still, coach Ryan Day knows the Hoosiers will be ready to make a statement.

"We've got to go on the road, it's a night game there and they'll have a good atmosphere, kind of like the last times we played on the road with a conference game," Day said. "We're going to get their best shot."

And the Hoosiers aren't about to give in, either.

"We've got to be able to play our best football," Allen said. "We're going to do everything within our power against a team that is very, very talented, has a lot of really good football players, and is very well-coached."

A better place

Freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 406 yards and five TDs as the Buckeyes scored 66 points in a victory over Maryland before taking their bye, and the Buckeyes have won their last four by an average of 40 points.