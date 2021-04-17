Late touchdown lifts Valparaiso to first win over San Diego since 2003

Fox put youth on full display on Saturday, handing the offense over to Nimz for his first career start. It didn’t start out well for the redshirt sophomore, as he fumbled twice and struggled to move the ball down the field. Fox took him out of the game for a stretch in the second half, but had him back in for the final possession.

“(He told me) that he trusted me,” Nimz said. “Persistence. That’s what he keeps teaching us. Keep chopping away, even if it isn’t going our way.”

Valparaiso trailed 13-10 at the half and tied the game early in the third quarter. Both teams struggled to generate much offense, but San Diego was finally able to break through midway through the fourth quarter with a pair of long completions to Michael Carner, the second being a 25-yard touchdown. Valparaiso seized some of the momentum back by blocking its second extra point of the game to leave the Toreros with a 19-13 lead.

Valparaiso backup quarterback Gabe Lawson failed to move the offense on the next two possessions, but Valpo’s defense stood tall and turned back San Diego twice, as well. San Diego punter Connor Strode shanked a kick just 15 yards on fourth down, giving Valparaiso excellent field position for the game-winning drive.