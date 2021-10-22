No. 13 Irish aim to avoid upset against Southern Cal

USC has not won in South Bend since 2011, but the Trojans are 2-0 on the road this season. Williams said the bye week provided "a major reset" to the program getting used to its stand-in coach.

"They have an idea now who I am, and I have an idea who they are as a head coach," he said. "It was a chance to unwind and see what we did wrong or right."

One player doing it right all season is 6-foot-5, 210-pound junior wide receiver Drake London, who already has 64 receptions for 832 yards and five touchdowns from Slovis and freshman Jaxson Dart. He will be a challenge for the Irish secondary.

Notre Dame needed its break, too, with four of its victories being decided in the fourth quarter or in overtime.

"There were a lot of things we needed to get better on," Kelly said.

Jump ball

Hamilton, who has a team-high three of Notre Dame's 10 interceptions, will likely see a lot of London and USC's air attack, which is 11th nationally at 318.3 yards per game.

"He's really athletic, he can high-point balls, he's a good route-runner," Hamilton said of London. "He doesn't really have any weaknesses — they love getting the ball to him. Our game plan is definitely centered around him."