No. 25 Purdue trying to build momentum against Wisconsin

"We learned a lot from studying ourselves in the past and then we looked at a lot of other successful teams in college and the NFL and what they were doing," he said.

Dominant defense

Scoring touchdowns has been a serious challenge for the Badgers all season. But the defense has been just as difficult on opponents.

Through six games, the Badgers have allowed only three TDs during the first three quarters and have posted four first-half shutouts. Wisconsin is allowing a meager 3.8 first-half points.

"They challenge routes, they make you earn everything," Brohm said. "They load the box. They bring a lot of different pressures, simulated pressures. They play an aggressive style of defense and they've always been really good."

Defense part 2

After struggling defensively the previous two seasons, Brohm brought in his third defensive coordinator in three years and he finally seems to have the right mix.

Purdue is ranked second among Big Ten teams in total defense and its pass defense is tied for second. The Boilermakers also are No. 5 against the run. Chryst has noticed the difference.

"They're not just playing, 'This is the defense and this is what we're doing,'" he said. "It seems they really play the game and I think they've got an energy about them. I think they've got a couple of guys who can truly create problems."

