No. 6 Irish hoping to avoid Yellow Jackets' sting

Notre Dame has won five straight and has not allowed a touchdown the past two games (34-6 over Navy and 28-3 over Virginia). The defense had seven sacks against the Cavaliers.

Jacks of all trades

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams was an AP preseason All-American because of his running, receiving and return talents. He is 19th in FBS in all-purpose yards at 132.7 per game, but will cede the spotlight this weekend to Georgia Tech freshman Jahmyr Gibbs, who is second at 168.0.

"A breakout player," said Kelly, who believes Gibbs in the ACC Player of the Year.

Gibbs leads Tech in rushing (687) and receiving (474) yards. He has three straight outings of 200 yards or more and has had a play of 50 or more yards in the past six games, including a 98-yard kickoff return for a TD against BC.

Tech future

Gibbs is listed as a freshman but actually played in seven games in 2020. Because of the pandemic, Gibbs is among 75 out of 124 athletes on the Georgia Tech roster with freshman eligibility. No wonder Collins is focused on the future.