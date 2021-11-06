No. 8 Irish ride Jack Coan's arm, defense to 34-6 win over Navy

SOUTH BEND — After getting an earful from Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, Jack Coan delivered the big blow — a 70-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Austin at the end of the first half — and the No. 8 Fighting Irish shut down Navy's triple-option attack in a 34-6 victory Saturday.

"Coach was screaming at me because it was open the play before," said Coan, a grad transfer from Wisconsin who completed 23 of 29 passes for 269 yards who threw for 269 yards. "He told me to throw it there, so that's exactly what I did. I followed his plan. When you can get the ball to a guy like Kevin Austin, he can take it the distance every time."

The touchdown play ended a five-play, 95-yard scoring drive that took one minute to complete and it provided a 17-3 halftime lead for the Irish (8-1, No. 10 CFP). It was one of six receptions for Austin, who totaled 139 yards for the game.

"It's a difficult game to prepare for," Kelly said after Notre Dame's fourth straight victory of the season after its 24-13 loss Oct. 2 to No. 2 (CFP No. 6) Cincinnati, a team that Navy battled to a 27-20 home loss Oct. 23. "I'm extremely proud how the team prepared all week and the way they executed. We were detailed and focused."