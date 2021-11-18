Northwestern, Purdue collide with Wrigley adding intrigue

Things will be different this time.

The ballpark underwent a massive renovation that allows the third-base dugout top and seats along the left-field line to be removed, creating more room for a football field. That puts both end zones in use for the first college game at Wrigley since Northwestern met Illinois, though the two teams will be on the same sideline.

The Wildcats were scheduled to face Wisconsin at Wrigley last season as part of an agreement in 2013 with baseball's Chicago Cubs to play five games on the North Side. That was moved to Ryan Field because of the pandemic.

The setting figures to add some juice to the matchup between Northwestern (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) and Purdue (6-4, 4-3). The 86th game in a series dating to 1895 will be just the second not played in Evanston, Illinois, or West Lafayette, Indiana; the other was at Soldier Field in 1931.

"I think there's extra excitement for the fans, people that want to go to Wrigley," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "That's awesome. It's an historic, great venue. As far as our football team, they want to win."

Bounce back