 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner expected to miss season with injury

  • 0

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder that will require surgery.

Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman said Monday that Buchner has a severe AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. Buchner was injured in the fourth quarter of Notre Dame's surprising loss to Marshall over the weekend and was scheduled to have surgery Tuesday.

"The expected recovery time is about four months," Freeman said. "We can all do that math. That probably puts us somewhere in mid-January."

Drew Pyne, who came off the bench after Buchner was hurt, was listed as the starter on Notre Dame's depth chart for this Saturday's home game against California. Against Marshall, he went 3 for 6 with a touchdown pass and an interception.

In August, Pyne entered training camp competing for the starting quarterback position but lost the job to Buchner after practice No. 7.

People are also reading…

"As I said when we addressed the quarterback competition in fall camp, I had the utmost confidence in both of those guys to be able to lead our offense and lead our football team," Freeman said. "We are still very positive and optimistic about our future moving forward."

Pyne is 20 for 39 for 256 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in five career games. That includes a relief appearance against No. 18 Wisconsin in 2021, where Pyne threw a fourth-quarter touchdown in a late-game comeback victory.

Notre Dame is off to an 0-2 under first-year coach Freeman after beginning this season ranked fifth in the country.

Now Pyne is charged with orchestrating an in-season turnaround.

"You're thrust into a leadership position when you're the quarterback," Freeman said. "You want people to be able to follow you, not just through your actions, but through your words and who you are as a leader. He's a natural leader. He has a lot of the natural QB traits that you're looking for."

Notre Dame is trying to avoid going 0-3 for the first time since 2007.

With Buchner at quarterback, the Irish offense struggled in two games this season. Notre Dame ranks No. 117 among FBS teams in scoring offense with 15.5 points per game.

In addition to throwing for 378 yards and two interceptions, Buchner was Notre Dame's leading rusher with 24 carries for 62 yards and two touchdowns.

Even with Buchner's wheels, the Irish are 110th in rushing offense with 103 yards per game.

Freeman conceded Pyne doesn't possess Buchner's speed, but Pyne will still be called upon to run the ball.

"I don't see the offense changing an extreme amount," Freeman said. "We're still going to be able to do some of the QB runs we did with Tyler. (With the) passing game, we'll continue to enhance it and figure out more ways to be consistent in it and put him in a position to hopefully have more completions."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LIV Golf collides with European tour at Wentworth

LIV Golf collides with European tour at Wentworth

The stage in golf belongs to the European tour this week and it could get feisty. The BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth is the flagship event for the European tour. The field is strong with such players as Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Matt Fitzpatrick. It also includes 18 players who have signed with Saudi-funded LIV Golf and have played at least two of the lucrative events. McIlroy has said it turns his stomach to have to see the LIV players. Lee Westwood argues he has supported the European tour more than McIlroy. The LPGA stays in Ohio for a new event in Cincinnati.

PSG coach sets off storm in France with quip about flying

PSG coach sets off storm in France with quip about flying

Lawmakers in France are heaping criticism on the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain after he fobbed off concerns about the team’s use of chartered flights during a national drive to save energy. Coach Christophe Galtier quipped sarcastically that the French league champion might instead switch to using sail-power to transport its millionaire players. An array of politicians reacted with fury at the coach's lack of concern. The debate about PSG’s use of short-haul flights started when an executive for the French high-speed rail network called out the club for flying its players on a short hop from Paris to Nantes this past weekend.

Watch Now: Related Video

Steph Curry says he'd be open to playing with Kevin Durant again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts