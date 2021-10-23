Purdue has no answers for Wisconsin's ground game in loss

WEST LAFAYETTE — Chez Mellusi ran for 149 yards and a touchdown and Braelon Allen had 140 yards and two scores to help Wisconsin beat No. 25 Purdue 30-13 on Saturday.
Mellusi and Allen both had career highs for yards, with Mellusi carrying 27 carries and Allen 12 for the Badgers (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) .
Wisconsin has won 15 straight against Purdue (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten).
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell completed 24 of 32 passes for 200 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions, and Jack Plummer was 3 of 6 for 19 yards.
"Aidan is an aggressive passer and tries to fit it into a tight window and those windows weren't big enough," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "They were a lot of disappointing things that happened, starting with myself and continuing to a lot of things. We didn't take care of the ball."
Brohm said said he will evaluate the quarterback situation again this week.
"Aidan has done some good things overall," Brohm said. "It was not a good day for him. Our quarterback has to do a better job. I got to coach better. Our offensive line has to block better."
Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz completed just 5 of 8 passes for 52 yards. But it didn't matter as the Badgers ran for 290 yards.
"That's Wisconsin football, that's what we're known for, imposing our will on defenses," Allen said. "We are finally getting back to our brand of football. It's worked for the longest time."
Allen fumbled in the first quarter but was able to gather himself.
"Everyone was coming up to me and telling me to keep my head up," Allen said. "I knew I had to bounce back, forget about it and hold on to the football."
The Boilermakers took a 13-10 lead on defensive end George Karlaftis' 56-yard fumble return with 6:13 left in the second second quarter.
John Torchio intercepted O'Connell's pass and returned it 37 yards to the 1. However, Mellusi was stopped for no gain and Kendric Pryor had a 3-yard loss on third down. Collin Larsh made a 23-yard field goal to tie it at 13.
The Badgers took the lead for good at 20-13 on Mellusi's 20-yard run. Allen's 70-yard run set up the touchdown, putting the ball on the 24.
Wisconsin pushed it to 27-13 on Allen's 14-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Larsh added a 43-yard field goal.
"We have a great 1-2 punch," Allen said. "He had a long run that I ended up punching in (the end zone) and he punched it in after my long run. We complement each other well."