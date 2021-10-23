Purdue has no answers for Wisconsin's ground game in loss

"That's Wisconsin football, that's what we're known for, imposing our will on defenses," Allen said. "We are finally getting back to our brand of football. It's worked for the longest time."

Allen fumbled in the first quarter but was able to gather himself.

"Everyone was coming up to me and telling me to keep my head up," Allen said. "I knew I had to bounce back, forget about it and hold on to the football."

The Boilermakers took a 13-10 lead on defensive end George Karlaftis' 56-yard fumble return with 6:13 left in the second second quarter.

John Torchio intercepted O'Connell's pass and returned it 37 yards to the 1. However, Mellusi was stopped for no gain and Kendric Pryor had a 3-yard loss on third down. Collin Larsh made a 23-yard field goal to tie it at 13.

The Badgers took the lead for good at 20-13 on Mellusi's 20-yard run. Allen's 70-yard run set up the touchdown, putting the ball on the 24.

Wisconsin pushed it to 27-13 on Allen's 14-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Larsh added a 43-yard field goal.

"We have a great 1-2 punch," Allen said. "He had a long run that I ended up punching in (the end zone) and he punched it in after my long run. We complement each other well."

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0