Region products line NAIA playoff rosters

When David Kostbade looks down the roster of the Marian football team and sees players from all over Northwest Indiana, he’s not surprised that the Knights have found a recipe for success.

Kostbade, a 2016 Hobart graduate, played four years at Marian before joining the coaching staff this year. With at least one Region player in almost every position group on the roster, the No. 9 Knights are 5-1 this season and will take on No. 8 Reinhardt in the first round of the NAIA playoffs on Saturday in Georgia.

“When it comes to Region guys, you know what you’re going to get,” Kostbade said. “That guy is going to be hard working, a blue-collar type that is very receptive to coaching. We’ve got a lot of those guys here and we’re going through this experience together.”

Kostbade coaches tight ends for Marian and that position group includes Crown Point product Ben Uran. Reserve quarterbacks Zach Bundalo (Lake Central) and Credell Prather (Morton) have both gotten playing time this season as well as offensive lineman Jacob Strbjak (Munster). The defense is lined with Region natives, including Tyler and Max Bukur, a pair of brothers who starred at Valparaiso.