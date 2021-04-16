 Skip to main content
Region products line NAIA playoff rosters
COLLEGE FOOTBALL | NAIA PLAYOFFS

  • Updated

When David Kostbade looks down the roster of the Marian football team and sees players from all over Northwest Indiana, he’s not surprised that the Knights have found a recipe for success.

Kostbade, a 2016 Hobart graduate, played four years at Marian before joining the coaching staff this year. With at least one Region player in almost every position group on the roster, the No. 9 Knights are 5-1 this season and will take on No. 8 Reinhardt in the first round of the NAIA playoffs on Saturday in Georgia.

“When it comes to Region guys, you know what you’re going to get,” Kostbade said. “That guy is going to be hard working, a blue-collar type that is very receptive to coaching. We’ve got a lot of those guys here and we’re going through this experience together.”

Kostbade coaches tight ends for Marian and that position group includes Crown Point product Ben Uran. Reserve quarterbacks Zach Bundalo (Lake Central) and Credell Prather (Morton) have both gotten playing time this season as well as offensive lineman Jacob Strbjak (Munster). The defense is lined with Region natives, including Tyler and Max Bukur, a pair of brothers who starred at Valparaiso.

“It’s awesome seeing guys from our part of the state come together,” Tyler Bukur said. “We’ve seen each other thrive and grow as players over the years. Zach and I still talk about high school every once in a while. When we go against each other in practice, I’m pushing him to be better and he’s pushing me to be better.”

Tyler Bukur has a handful of tackles and a sack for the Knights this season, but his impact has gone beyond stats. First-year defensive line coach and former Valparaiso University standout Jack Jarnigan has been working with Bukur throughout the last year and he sees a player that is making the most of the abbreviated 2020-21 season to become a better football player.

“Tyler has just been a really coachable player,” Jarnigan said. “The entire defensive line has been great, but Tyler specifically has really taken to it. He’s one of the most improved players in the program from the fall until now and you see that on the field each week as he continues to step up and make plays for us.”

Marian isn’t the only NAIA program stocked with Region talent that will be aiming for a championship this month. No. 10 Olivet Nazarene has several players with local ties, including linebacker Drew Hanft (Michigan City) and Lavar Davis (TF South). Lyric McFarrin (Michigan City), Jake Evans (Valparaiso) and Nathan Hodor (Lake Central) are also on the roster.

The Tigers (10-0) are one of nine undefeated teams remaining in the NAIA playoffs and they’ll open their quest for a championship on the road against No. 7 Baker (Kansas).

Hanft has shined as a starting linebacker for the Tigers this season after the Michigan City product missed his junior year with a shoulder injury. Couple with the COVID-19 shutdown, Hanft went 805 days between competitive football games.

“This has been a long time coming for us at (Olivet Nazarene),” Hanft said. “In a lot of ways, it’s similar to what I experienced at Michigan City. We’ve always had the talent, but have struggled to put it all together. This year it all clicked for us.”

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

