INDIANAPOLIS — "We've got a saying at Purdue. It was coined by our corners coach. His name is Sam Carter. He said, at Purdue we're trying to bless you, not stress you. I definitely feel blessed today," Purdue football coach Ryan Walters said at the beginning of his availability at Big Ten Media Day.

In Walters first Big Ten Media Day, he wanted to emphasize how proud he was of his guys coming into his debut season. Walters, who was previously the defensive coordinator at Illinois and Missouri, discussed how he was excited because of the guys he had in his locker room.

"They have attacked what we put in front of them, every challenge we put in front of them on a daily basis with great attitude and effort," Walters said of his players.

Walters acknowledged the team had a lot of success last season, but also acknowledged that they lost a good amount of production from the last campaign, including players like Aidan O'Connell to the NFL. Walters was enthusiastic about how his squad attacked the transfer portal and will rebound from all the lost players.

He also talked about the addition of Graham Harrell, who spent last season at West Virginia and had been previously been at USC as well. Walters knew that being a defensive coach, he needed an offensive mind to complement his style, especially one that was able to attract quarterbacks and other star players.

"Graham was a no-brainer. He's been a home run thus far. Obviously, we haven't played a down of competitive football, but I've been really impressed with his approach to teaching and to motivating and holding everybody accountable on the offensive side," Walters said of his new offensive coordinator.

On the defensive side, Walters hopes to bring in a system that confuses the quarterbacks and eliminates explosive plays.

"You've got to be creative and game plan and be specific and intentional with when you're aggressive, when you're conservative, and really you've got to put your roster in the best possible positions to have success. And I think a large part of that is evaluating your roster and adapting and changing as a coach to who you have in the locker room. It's not the players' job to adapt to us, it's our job to adapt to them and give them tools to be in positions to make plays on game day," Walters said of his defense.

He also talked about Nic Scourton, formerly Nic Caraway, and what he feels his impact is on the defensive side of the ball. Walters was an admirer of Scourton's when he had to coach against him, and now that he's coaching him the respect has amplified.

"I think what we do defensively sort of heightens what he's good at, and it will showcase what he's able to do from an athletic standpoint and really allow him to flourish as a defensive player and hopefully a dominant one in this conference," Walters said of Scourton.

Walters emphasized the need for dominating in-state recruiting, stating that any team can't do well without doing well in that regard, saying that players take pride in playing for their home state. He says the main operative is to take care of the home state first and then fill out the rest of the roster afterwards.

Walters also provided updates on Ross-Ade Stadium renovation, saying that the Tiller Tunnel should be done by the time Purdue plays Fresno St. on Sept. 2.