Self-inflected miscues cost Valpo chance at beating Drake

Valparaiso (1-1) scored just six points across two red-zone opportunities of its own in addition to another fourth-quarter drive down 11 points that got as far as Drake’s 28-yard line before ending with the second of Duncan’s two interceptions.

“When you get in the red zone we need to score touchdowns (and) from a defensive perspective we’ve got to force them to field goals,” Valparaiso coach Landon Fox said. “We didn’t do that on either end, and that really was the difference in the game. We didn’t get down there, and we didn’t execute well enough.”

Defensively, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Evan Satoski said he was proud of how the defense played one week after allowing 14 points against Butler. The Crown Point native and Andrean product collected five tackles and was already looking ahead to a rematch with Drake in Week 4.

“We made a lot less mistakes today,” Satoski said. “I feel like we were more confident. I just feel like moving forward we’ll give up less plays and play harder. We’re going to have a chip on our shoulders, too.”