Self-inflected miscues cost Valpo chance at beating Drake

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso gave itself an opportunity to knock off Drake at Brown Field for the first time in 17 tries but couldn’t cash in on critical scoring opportunities and ultimately lost its home opener, 17-6 to the Bulldogs.
A pair of Valpo red zone drives fell a combined 6 yards short of the end zone in the 11-point loss Saturday. Junior receiver Ollie Reese, who finished with eight catches for 86 yards, said the defeat was “all self-inflected.”
“It was nothing about what they did,” Reese said. “It was all about us.”
Valparaiso let its first major opportunity slip away, while trailing 10-3 midway through the second quarter. A drive that began on the Drake 30 led to first-and-goal from 5 yards out only for Valpo to get stood up short of the end zone on four ensuring rushes before finally turning the ball over at the Drake 2-yard line.
The seven-point deficit remained through the midway portion of the third quarter when a muffed Drake punt gave Valparaiso the ball and a fresh set of downs at the Bulldogs’ 11-yard line. Valpo, however, only reached the Drake 4-yard line before settling for a field goal.
Drake (2-0) would extend its lead to the game’s final 17-6 margin early in the fourth quarter after interception Valparaiso redshirt senior quarterback Chris Duncan and setting up short field. The Bulldogs scored on both of their visits inside the Valpo 20.
Valparaiso (1-1) scored just six points across two red-zone opportunities of its own in addition to another fourth-quarter drive down 11 points that got as far as Drake’s 28-yard line before ending with the second of Duncan’s two interceptions.
“When you get in the red zone we need to score touchdowns (and) from a defensive perspective we’ve got to force them to field goals,” Valparaiso coach Landon Fox said. “We didn’t do that on either end, and that really was the difference in the game. We didn’t get down there, and we didn’t execute well enough.”
Defensively, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Evan Satoski said he was proud of how the defense played one week after allowing 14 points against Butler. The Crown Point native and Andrean product collected five tackles and was already looking ahead to a rematch with Drake in Week 4.
“We made a lot less mistakes today,” Satoski said. “I feel like we were more confident. I just feel like moving forward we’ll give up less plays and play harder. We’re going to have a chip on our shoulders, too.”
Valparaiso played the majority of the game without junior starting running back Robert Washington who suffered an apparent left leg injury about five minutes into the game. Washington, who rushed for 199 yards against Butler, returned in the second half but was used sparingly.
Fox said that Valparaiso remained committed to its same game plan even without Washington but admitted to feeling the absence of one of the top players in the Pioneer League. Despite that and the loss, which Fox said he took responsibility for, Valpo’s second-year head coach reiterated that he liked the direction the program is going.
“Drake was a team that has been good in our league,” Fox said. “They picked them to be in the upper part of the league, and I’ll tell you we’re all disappointed in the way we played. I think that says a little bit something of where I think we’re headed.”