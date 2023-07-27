INDIANAPOLIS — Tom Allen kicked off Thursday's Big Ten Media Day proceedings by talking about the players that tagged along to Media Day by honoring the late wife of Indiana legend and Roosevelt grad George Taliaferro, Vi.

"I'd like to begin by honoring the memory of Vi Taliaferro," Allen said. "Last month we lost a very special member of our Bloomington community. In 2001 the Big Ten created the George and Vi Taliaferro Fellowship in honor of this amazing couple.

"One of the players we brought here today his name is Aaron Casey, a linebacker. He wears No. 44 in honor of George Taliaferro. We decided to come up with a new tradition of selecting a player each year that will wear that number that best represents the work ethic, dedication, integrity and perseverance that George Taliaferro displayed."

Casey, who is one of the oldest players on the team, says that he views himself as a leader.

"I attribute that to Coach Allen and his staff. I look at my role on the team as being a leader, and being a guy the other teammates can look up to as an advisor," Casey said.

After recognizing the other players that came to Media Day, Allen said the key to the upcoming season was going to be toughness. Noting that his team had eight games decided in the fourth quarter last season, he said that his team's goal was to become tougher and finish out those games that they could not close last season.

Casey echoed that sentiment, saying, "We emphasize toughness a lot. That's our word for 2023. We're fitting that into our program, and that can take us over the edge."

The Ohio State matchup to begin the season on Sept. 2 might prove tough, but Allen said that it's a good thing to get such a tough opponent off the board so early in the season.

"Challenging, yes, but I would say it forces you to grow up real fast. So the urgency that the offseason is impacted by this reality of who you play Sept. 2 to open the season, I think it helps you. It helps you grow. It helps you have that attention to detail at a high level," Allen said.

He also pointed out that since there are no preseason games in college football, Ohio State will be the first real action the Hoosiers will face all year, and the intensity will need to be there in a major way for his team to get over the hump.

A key element to the Hoosier offseason was getting playmakers on the outside, as Allen believes that is a key ingredient to success. He pointed out that are two stats to look at when the stat sheet is evaluated: turnover differential and explosive plays. Allen stated that it was the plan to add more explosion to the wideout room to create more explosive plays on offense.

While no starting quarterback has currently been named while Dexter Lawrence is injured, a dual-threat quarterback is something Allen desires in Lawrence's absence.

"Well, I just think, I'm a defensive coach by trade and I just know what gives us trouble — anytime a quarterback can extend plays. It's usually those (plays) when it's not scripted, when they can be able to create, elongate, put pressure on your secondary, be able to beat you with his legs," Allen said. "You have to account for him in your pressure, whether you've got a spy, or whatever you need to do. Moving forward that's what we want to have at that position to be able to extend those plays. I think it's a variable for sure."

The quarterback that is chosen to start will be young and Allen says that player will have to grow up quickly. But he said the key will be building around that player so that they're at their best and most comfortable, and put into a position to succeed.

While the quarterback room is in question, the running back room has no such questions. The Hoosiers field a formidable backfield, with sophomore Jaylin Lucas, who was Big Ten Kick Returner of the Year as well as First Team All-American as a kick returner, while also returning Cam Camper and adding transfers Josh Henderson from North Carolina and Christian Turner from Wake Forest. Allen is going to make it a point to get those guys more touches and try to keep his offense on the field.

When asked about being Big Ten Kick Returner of the Year, Lucas said it was a great honor.

"It feels really good. I hold myself to a higher standard and it's just one of those things that keeps me great," Lucas said.

Allen brought in Matt Guerreri to be co-defensive coordinator, to go along with Chad Wilt. Allen had the bulk of the defensive play calling responsibilities in 2022, but said with all of his duties in NIL, recruiting, amongst others, he did not have the requisite time to be a defensive play caller.

Noah Pierre appreciates Guerreri, saying that his energy is infectious even when there is no energy to be found.

"I can't say enough great things but they are interesting. I would say (Guerreri) is high energy," Pierre said of his new position coach.

"I feel like it's important for me to become the best head coach I can be, the best game-day manager of the entire game, both sides of the football and special teams, for me not to be focused on calling the defense," Allen said.

Casey and Pierre are both holdovers from 2018, a fact they both appreciate immensely. Casey stated that if the transfer portal had been an option his freshman or sophomore seasons, he might have not stuck around for all five years and might have considered that option.

"Honestly, my freshman year I came in (and) I didn't think there was a chance I'd get on the field with how things were looking. I trusted the process, I had a conversation as a freshman, sophomore about how my role would develop and things started to fall into place," Casey said.

When asked about Casey, Pierre said they have had similar journeys and that they got to this point by believing in themselves.

"We were in the same recruiting class. So we've been together every step of the way. Our journey has been pretty much the same in terms of coming in and not playing as much as you would like when you were younger, but staying dedicated to what we believe in and the dreams we had for ourselves. So having him by my side is a huge relief because I always know I got that brother by my side," Pierre said.

