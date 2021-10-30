Tough second-half defense lifts Boilermakers past Huskers 28-23

LINCOLN, Neb. — Purdue didn't let a bad performance in its previous game carry over to the next one.

Aidan O'Connell threw for two touchdowns, Purdue intercepted four of Adrian Martinez's passes, and the Boilermakers beat Nebraska 28-23 on Saturday.

Purdue (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) bounced back from last week's home loss to Wisconsin to move within one win of bowl eligibility for the first time in four years.

"We know we didn't play good last week," O'Connell said. "It was probably our worst game of the season offensively. So we knew we could play better. It wasn't like we were pondering if we can play football. We know we can play good football."

Nebraska (3-6, 1-5) lost its third straight game and would have to win out against Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa to get to a bowl for the first time in five years.

The Huskers entered the game as a touchdown favorite, and the loss is certain to ratchet up the pressure another notch on fourth-year coach Scott Frost.

Nebraska was coming off an open date following its 30-23 loss at Minnesota and had two touchdowns and a field goal on its first four possessions. But the Huskers fell flat coming out of halftime.