Upset alert: Revitalized Purdue focused on No. 6 Ohio State

"When we get into a rhythm and are aggressive, we can do some good things," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "I do think we're not afraid of the challenge, and we look forward to tough opponents and seeing how we match up."

The Boilermakers have worked themselves right back into the crowded mix atop the Big Ten West. Purdue, Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota are tied with 4-2 divisional records.

"They're playing for a chance to go to Indy," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. "They certainly have our attention."

The Buckeyes and quarterback C.J. Stroud managed to survive last-place Nebraska last week, 26-17. Ohio State's nation-leading offense managed only two field goals in the second half, allowing the Cornhuskers — a two-touchdown underdog — to make it a one-score game until Noah Ruggles kicked a 46-yard field goal with 1:29 left. Stroud threw two interceptions.

That was the Buckeyes' 24th straight Big Ten win since the 2018 Purdue setback.

"It doesn't matter how it looks, we just got to win," Day said. "If we keep winning, then a lot of good things are going to happen."

Wilson back?