Valparaiso recaptures Hoosier Helmet with win over Butler

Duncan improved to 4-2 against Butler and the fifth-year senior has made key contributions in all four of the victories. While Washington was playing in just his second game against the Bulldogs, he is now no stranger to a rivalry that he didn’t even know about before he transferred to Valparaiso from Old Dominion this year.

Washington ran for 199 yards in the season-opening win against Butler on Mar. 13 and he followed up that performance with 120 rushing yards on Saturday as well as three straight touchdowns that turned a 17-7 deficit into a 28-17 lead.

“I didn’t know about The Team Down South,” Washington said. “It’s cool being part of this rivalry. You can feel the energy when we’re both on the field. You can feel the passion between both of us.”

Duncan and Washington combined for 214 rushing yards, but their biggest play came early in the fourth quarter when Duncan connected with Washington on a 9-yard touchdown pass. Facing a key third down, Duncan dumped the ball to Washington out of the backfield and the junior running back made the first Butler defender miss before capitalizing on excellent blocking from Valparaiso’s receivers.