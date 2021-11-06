Valpo survives Presbyterian's offbeat tactics for Pioneer Football League win

Together, they accounted for seven of Valpo’s record-breaking eight rushing touchdowns.

“That’s where the advantage came in,” Beacons coach Landon Fox said. “Did you wear them down? Did we wear down? Well, we can give it to two different guys. I think that’s where that advantage comes into play.”

Valpo used Washington and Orekoya interchangeably across 64 offensive plays en route to their most points since scoring 66 against Alma on Sept. 14, 1996. Orekoya didn’t realize he tied an individual rushing touchdown record until after the game but credited being able to play off Washington and the push his offensive line provided.

“It’s a good accomplishment to have but I couldn’t have done it without the offensive line,” Orekoya said. “They did a great job today. … It’s nice to have that one-two punch (with Washington) and be able to use our athleticism to expose the defense.”

Fox lamented his own defense’s effort while adding the caveat that all wins are good wins. The Beacons allowed Hefley to complete 44 of 68 passes for 544 yards and seven touchdowns and gave up another 52 yards on the ground.

Jones caught six passes for 239 yards and five touchdowns for Presbyterian (2-7, 0-6).