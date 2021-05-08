'For my dad:' Andrean's Kyle Tyler honors late father with commitment to Valparaiso

"He just has to be molded into the the player he can become because some of the stuff he can do is pretty unbelievable with his ridiculous athleticism," Pishkur said. "We just have to work with him on his technique. He pulls a lot of home runs foul and for now, a lot of them will probably go there or to left field like that one against Hobart. But hopefully by next year he'll be hitting home runs to right field, center field and left field, and stealing more bases and learning how to bunt.