Former Crown Point star Miranda Elish battles depression and anxiety, but finding happiness at Oklahoma State

The mental struggle is real.

It doesn’t matter your age, your gender, or your background.

It doesn’t matter if you’re an average Joe or a superstar.

Just ask former Crown Point ace Miranda Elish.

“I was struggling really bad with depression and anxiety. I let it get the best of me,” said Elish, now back on the softball diamond at Oklahoma State.

“I really struggled and I still do, but I got the help I needed. I started talking to somebody and got medicated," she said. "I surrounded myself with great people here (at OSU) and leaned pretty heavy on my family. I kind of got out of my little rut so I’m grateful for it.”

Elish, the No. 1 recruit in the nation by FloSoftball coming out of high school, was a three-time Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year.

She committed to Oregon, went 12-0 as a freshman, 37-2 overall in two seasons, but transferred to Texas.

In her final outing at Texas, she threw a perfect game, retiring all 21 batters she faced in team’s 7-0 victory over New Mexico on March 8, the Longhorns’ final game before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season.

That’s when Elish stepped away from the game and opted out of the 2021 season.

“I definitely lost my love for the game the last couple of months in Texas,” Elish said. “Texas was really tough for me. That factored into me stepping away.”

Elish was 18-10 her junior season at Texas. She was 11-3 the following season and honored by Softball America as the shortened season Player of the Year, but it wasn’t all chocolates and roses behind the scenes.

“I wasn’t right, I had to take a step back and get my head right,” Elish said. “I had to get back in a good mindset and I did that. When I quit, I really didn’t have any intentions of coming back and playing. Don’t get me wrong, it was hard to watch games, but I realized there’s a lot more to life than softball. If I would have kept playing through that season, and what I was going through mentally, there’s no way I would have been able to be where I needed to be for any team.”

The good news through it all is that Elish is back playing softball again and happy as a clam. She admits the college-transferring tour from Oregon to Texas to Oklahoma State isn’t one most draw up, but she also has the glass-is-half-full perspective.

“It’s probably not ideal for everybody, but I guess it’s my story and it makes my story unique,” Elish said. “If I wouldn’t have transferred the first time I would have never ended up at Oklahoma State so as much as it sucked to go through at the time, it’s definitely a blessing in disguise.

“Yes, it was hard and tough, but I’m better for it now for taking that step away. I still have bad days, but they’re getting fewer and farther between.”

Elish, a graduate student in her final season, said it’s been the greatest season of her life — at any level. She’s 13-4 in the circle, second on the team in hitting at .380 and has the squad atop the Big 12 Conference standings.

“This year has been absolutely amazing,” Elish said. “Coming from where I was mentally, I really didn’t think I could have this much fun again. My teammates, coaches, support staff, the fans here — it’s been one of my favorite years playing softball. I couldn’t have dreamed of a better place to finish my career.”

Even during those dark days, Elish said it was support from people she didn’t even know who continue to help inspire her.

“I’ll see a DM on Instagram or Twitter, they’ll tell me, 'I’m your biggest fan.' It’s really rewarding knowing you’re giving back to the game and inspiring the next generation of softballers,” Elish said.

Elish has a long list of people in her corner and appreciates all those who helped her on the bounce-back to the diamond.

“I do it for home, my mom and dad — all those sacrifices they’ve made — my grandma Reggie, who is my biggest supporter,” Elish said. “I love doing it for the little girls I give lessons to.

“I think about so many different people — my teammates, the coaches here. I want them to know they made a great choice by letting me come here.”

Elish was super excited about senior weekend this past weekend when her parents came down to see her. She said she hadn’t seen her grandmother since Christmas. Ironically it was a three-game series against Texas. The Cowgirls swept the Longhorns and Elish picked up the win — and added a two-run homer — in Sunday’s 3-0 victory.

Next season Elish said she’ll be a graduate assistant coach at Oklahoma State and then she’ll worry about the next phase of her life. She’s thought about coaching or even opening up her own softball training facility.

For right now, though, she’s just going to enjoy this last ride as much as she can.

“I guess I’ll eventually just go where the wind blows me,” Elish said with a laugh. “I’m just taking my time, taking this all in, and really just enjoying every moment that I can.”

In other softball news,

• Loyola’s Peyton Pepkowski (Lake Central) picked up the win, striking out a career-high 13 batters, in a 3-2 victory over Missouri State. The freshman ace didn’t allow a walk and only gave up six hits to 32 total batters faced.

Men’s track and field

DePaul’s Tommy Elwood (Portage) finished second overall in the 5,000-meter race at the Illini Classic, finishing in 14:57.38. The sophomore’s time was good for 10th-best all time in school history. This past weekend, Elwood was eighth in the event at the Gibson Invitational at Indiana State.

Baseball

Franklin’s Logan Demkovich (Munster) hit a two-run homer Saturday — his program-record 17th of the season — to move past Frank Podkul (Andrean) for the school’s single-season record. Demkovich is second in the nation in the NCAA Division-III standings in homers.

• Grambling State’s Cameron Bufford (Marian Catholic) went 4-for-4 with four RBIs — including his 10th homer of the season — in a victory over Alcorn State.

• Indiana State’s Tyler Nelson (Chesterton) hit his first collegiate homer — a three-run shot on Sunday — in a 12-9 loss to Evansville.

• Indianapolis ace Xavier Rivas (Portage) had his double-digit strikeout streak snapped at eight games, but the star lefty sat down six and gave up just four hits in a complete-game, 9-1, victory over Davenport.

Rivas (6-0) eclipsed 100 strikeouts on the season, becoming just the fifth player in the program’s history, and first since 2012 to hit triple-digit strikeouts in a single season. Rivas is now tied for fourth all-time with Seaborn Hillis (1956) on the strikeout leaderboard.

• UConn’s Austin Peterson (Chesterton) moved to 8-0 on the season and has 88 strikeouts and just 10 walks in 66 2/3 innings pitched with a 2.70 ERA. Peterson is in the top 10 in the nation in strikeout-to-walk ratio.

• Mount St. Joseph’s Zach McKenna (Chesterton) was 2-for-4 with an RBI triple against Ohio Christian, then followed with a 3-for-4 outing with a homer and two runs against Franklin.

Football

Griffith’s Brad Rose (Trine) and Colin Phelps (Calumet College) each signed their respective letters-of-intent to continue at the next level.

