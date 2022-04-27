Former Crown Point star Miranda Elish battles depression and anxiety, but finding happiness at Oklahoma State

“I was struggling really bad with depression and anxiety. I let it get the best of me,” said Elish, now back on the softball diamond at Oklahoma State.
“I really struggled and I still do, but I got the help I needed. I started talking to somebody and got medicated," she said. "I surrounded myself with great people here (at OSU) and leaned pretty heavy on my family. I kind of got out of my little rut so I’m grateful for it.”
Elish, the No. 1 recruit in the nation by FloSoftball coming out of high school, was a three-time Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year.
She committed to Oregon, went 12-0 as a freshman, 37-2 overall in two seasons, but transferred to Texas.
In her final outing at Texas, she threw a perfect game, retiring all 21 batters she faced in team’s 7-0 victory over New Mexico on March 8, the Longhorns’ final game before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season.
That’s when Elish stepped away from the game and opted out of the 2021 season.
“I definitely lost my love for the game the last couple of months in Texas,” Elish said. “Texas was really tough for me. That factored into me stepping away.”
Elish was 18-10 her junior season at Texas. She was 11-3 the following season and honored by Softball America as the shortened season Player of the Year, but it wasn’t all chocolates and roses behind the scenes.
“I wasn’t right, I had to take a step back and get my head right,” Elish said. “I had to get back in a good mindset and I did that. When I quit, I really didn’t have any intentions of coming back and playing. Don’t get me wrong, it was hard to watch games, but I realized there’s a lot more to life than softball. If I would have kept playing through that season, and what I was going through mentally, there’s no way I would have been able to be where I needed to be for any team.”
The good news through it all is that Elish is back playing softball again and happy as a clam. She admits the college-transferring tour from Oregon to Texas to Oklahoma State isn’t one most draw up, but she also has the glass-is-half-full perspective.
“It’s probably not ideal for everybody, but I guess it’s my story and it makes my story unique,” Elish said. “If I wouldn’t have transferred the first time I would have never ended up at Oklahoma State so as much as it sucked to go through at the time, it’s definitely a blessing in disguise.
“Yes, it was hard and tough, but I’m better for it now for taking that step away. I still have bad days, but they’re getting fewer and farther between.”
Elish, a graduate student in her final season, said it’s been the greatest season of her life — at any level. She’s 13-4 in the circle, second on the team in hitting at .380 and has the squad atop the Big 12 Conference standings.
“This year has been absolutely amazing,” Elish said. “Coming from where I was mentally, I really didn’t think I could have this much fun again. My teammates, coaches, support staff, the fans here — it’s been one of my favorite years playing softball. I couldn’t have dreamed of a better place to finish my career.”
Even during those dark days, Elish said it was support from people she didn’t even know who continue to help inspire her.
“I’ll see a DM on Instagram or Twitter, they’ll tell me, 'I’m your biggest fan.' It’s really rewarding knowing you’re giving back to the game and inspiring the next generation of softballers,” Elish said.
Elish has a long list of people in her corner and appreciates all those who helped her on the bounce-back to the diamond.
“I do it for home, my mom and dad — all those sacrifices they’ve made — my grandma Reggie, who is my biggest supporter,” Elish said. “I love doing it for the little girls I give lessons to.
“I think about so many different people — my teammates, the coaches here. I want them to know they made a great choice by letting me come here.”
Elish was super excited about senior weekend this past weekend when her parents came down to see her. She said she hadn’t seen her grandmother since Christmas. Ironically it was a three-game series against Texas. The Cowgirls swept the Longhorns and Elish picked up the win — and added a two-run homer — in Sunday’s 3-0 victory.
Next season Elish said she’ll be a graduate assistant coach at Oklahoma State and then she’ll worry about the next phase of her life. She’s thought about coaching or even opening up her own softball training facility.
For right now, though, she’s just going to enjoy this last ride as much as she can.
“I guess I’ll eventually just go where the wind blows me,” Elish said with a laugh. “I’m just taking my time, taking this all in, and really just enjoying every moment that I can.”
• Loyola’s Peyton Pepkowski (Lake Central) picked up the win, striking out a career-high 13 batters, in a 3-2 victory over Missouri State. The freshman ace didn’t allow a walk and only gave up six hits to 32 total batters faced.
Men’s track and field
DePaul’s Tommy Elwood (Portage) finished second overall in the 5,000-meter race at the Illini Classic, finishing in 14:57.38. The sophomore’s time was good for 10th-best all time in school history. This past weekend, Elwood was eighth in the event at the Gibson Invitational at Indiana State.
Baseball
Franklin’s Logan Demkovich (Munster) hit a two-run homer Saturday — his program-record 17th of the season — to move past Frank Podkul (Andrean) for the school’s single-season record. Demkovich is second in the nation in the NCAA Division-III standings in homers.
• Indianapolis ace Xavier Rivas (Portage) had his double-digit strikeout streak snapped at eight games, but the star lefty sat down six and gave up just four hits in a complete-game, 9-1, victory over Davenport.
Rivas (6-0) eclipsed 100 strikeouts on the season, becoming just the fifth player in the program’s history, and first since 2012 to hit triple-digit strikeouts in a single season. Rivas is now tied for fourth all-time with Seaborn Hillis (1956) on the strikeout leaderboard.
• UConn’s Austin Peterson (Chesterton) moved to 8-0 on the season and has 88 strikeouts and just 10 walks in 66 2/3 innings pitched with a 2.70 ERA. Peterson is in the top 10 in the nation in strikeout-to-walk ratio.
• Mount St. Joseph’s Zach McKenna (Chesterton) was 2-for-4 with an RBI triple against Ohio Christian, then followed with a 3-for-4 outing with a homer and two runs against Franklin.
Football
Griffith’s Brad Rose (Trine) and Colin Phelps (Calumet College) each signed their respective letters-of-intent to continue at the next level.
1 of 11
1. Griffith boys hoops makes run to semistate
The Times
A roller coaster season for the Panthers turned to ultimate shock when the team bus rolled off of I-65 on March 19 as it traveled to Lafayette Jeff for the Class 3A semistate game. There were multiple injuries, but no fatalities after the crash near DeMotte. The community had a prayer service on Sunday and much of the community came out to support the players during a difficult time. The IHSAA moved the semistate to Wednesday. Hobbled and emotionally drained, the Panthers played as well as they could under those circumstances but Marion won 60-58 on a last-second shot. Tremell Murphy led the way with 20 points while twin brother Anthony had 13. Al Ervin scored 11 and Martin Schiele, virtually on one leg, scored 10. The Griffith players became heroes around the state for their courage. — Steve Hanlon
2. VU men's basketball team reaches NIT championship game
Associated Press
It wasn't the Big Dance, but it was the Big Apple. The regular-season Horizon League champions, Valparaiso lost 99-92 in overtime to Green Bay in the championship conference tournament and didn't receive an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. The Crusaders played in the National Invitation tournament, winning home games with Texas-Southern, Florida State and St. Mary's to advance to the final four of the event at Madison Square Garden in New York. VU edged Brigham Young to reach the championship, where it fell to George Washington. Valpo finished 30-7, setting a school record for wins in a season. Alec Peters was named to the NIT All-Tournament Team after averaging 20.8 ppg and 8.6 rpg over the tournament's five games. Vashil Fernandez blocked five shots in the final, ending his season with and his career with 289, program records in both categories. He also set the Horizon League season record for blocks and led NCAA Division I in blocks/game (3.3 bpg). — Jim Peters
After six seasons as the head coach of the Valparaiso University men's basketball team, Bryce Drew left in early April to take over the same position at Vanderbilt. Drew, who took over from his father, Homer, in 2011, was considered for other coaching opportunities each year in his tenure at Valpo. The move came within a week of Drew's team reaching the NIT championship game. He left the university with a 124-48 record, two NCAA tournament appearances and four Horizon League regular-season titles. Assistant Matt Lottich was named as Drew's replacement and thus far has guided the team to a 10-3 record as the Horizon League season began Friday. — Hillary Smith
4. Four Region wrestlers win their second state titles
The Times
Repeat after me. Merrillville's Jacob Covaciu and Shawn Streck and Lowell's Drew Hughes and Colton Cummings all captured their second wrestling state titles, each doing so in undefeated fashion, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Covaciu (42-0), the 145-pound champion as a junior, won at 160, while Streck (45-0) defended his title at 285. Cummings (46-0), the 106 titlist in 2015, took the top spot at 113, and Hughes (47-0) bested the field at 170, following up on his 160 crown the year before. Portage had three runner-up finishers in Gaige Torres (126), Kasper McIntosh (145) and Steven Lawrence (152) and finished fourth as a team. Merrillville was fifth and Lowell 10th. — Jim Peters
5. Andrean wins Class A girls soccer state championship
The Times
Andrean battled its way to its first girls soccer state title defeating Lawrenceburg 2-0 in the Class A final. Sophomore forward Alyssa Schichner opened the scoring for the 59ers in the 22nd minute with her 20th goal of the year. The Andrean defense continued to stifle the opposing Tigers before Elly Samels made it 2-0 in the 48th minute. Andrean’s defense controlled the tempo as goalie Catherine Mulshine made six saves as she recorded her seventh shutout of the season. Following the game, senior midfielder/forward Hanna Sarosy was named the winner of the mental attitude award. She is a member of Andrean’s National Honor Society, the Spanish National Honor Society and is a student ambassador. Coached by Jeff Clapman, the 59ers ended their championship season with a final record of 17-3-1. — CJ Peters
Northwest Indiana was well-represented at the girls track state finals in Bloomington, where Portage's Victoria Farley defended her title in the shot put and Munster's Corin Erwin claimed top honors in the high jump. Farley took the lead from Munster's Abbey Kapitan on the second throw in preliminaries and put up her best throw in the opening round of the finals with a toss of 46 feet, 11 3/4 inches. She joined former Indian Tori Bliss, a three-time state champion, as a multiple winner in the event. Erwin cleared 5-8 on her third and final try to edge Ben Davis' Erynn Yoing and capture the high jump. West Side's Antonise Christian and Crown Point's Kristen LaCrosse were medalists in two events. Christian placed second in the 400-meter dash and third in the 100, while LaCrosse followed up a runner-up finish in the 100 hurdles with a third in the 300s. She also anchored C.P.'s 1600 relay to a seventh-place showing, leading the Bulldogs to a Region-best ninth-place team standing. — Jim Peters
Makiyah Smallwood had quite a day on June 4 at Indiana University's Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex. The Michigan City senior won the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.11, which was an lifelong dream. But his dream was shared by some other Wolves as teammate Daniel Armstrong won the high jump with a leap of 7-00 and ShanQuan Hemphill was second at 6-11. Michigan City's team score of 41 tied the Wolves for second with Indianapolis Ben Davis. Carmel took the team title with 43 points. “I was very happy with the win,” Smallwood said. “Winning state, I’ve always dreamed about that. I’m happy for my school, my city, my family, for everybody. It’s a great day in Bloomington.” Valparaiso’s Travis Sperry-Allison won the 400 with a time of 47.87. Hanover Central’s Trenton Fanta finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 56-6 1/2 and Hobart's Nick Ray was fourth in the discus with a throw of 173-07. — Steve Hanlon
The numbers and career records of Crown Point pitcher Miranda Elish were remarkable. The senior finished her career with a 70-5 record and 773 strikeouts to go along with a 0.44 ERA and she was named Indiana's Miss Softball before heading off to Oregon this past fall. She was also named the Gatorade Indiana Player of the Year three times along with winning The Times Player of the Year honor three times. The Bulldogs won two sectionals and one regional in Elish's four years in the circle. — Steve Hanlon
9. Crown Point girls volleyball team reaches state finals
Jonathan Miano, File, The Times
The Bulldogs entered the volleyball season in August with a national ranking and all returning starters from last year's team that reached semistate. No longer "under 'Dogs," Crown Point didn't lose to a team from the Region all season and finished with an unbeaten Duneland Athletic Conference record. Led by junior Morgan Chacon, who was named The Times Player of the Year after the season, the Bulldogs didn't drop a game in the sectional or regional matches. They used a five-game match in the semistate championship to beat Zionsville (a team that had topped them in the regular season), to reach the state title game for the first time in program history. C.P. fell to Cathedral in four games in Muncie, and became the first Class 4A school from the Region to reach the state finals since the start of the multiclass system. — Hillary Smith
For decades Griffith's athletic teams were in the same conference affiliation as neighbors Highland and Munster and rival Lowell. The Panthers were a part of the Lake Suburban Conference, the Lake 10, the Lake Athletic Conference and the NCC. But with changing demographics in the district, the Panthers were starting to struggle in some of the individual and country club sports, so athletic director Stacy Adams and leaders at the school started looking elsewhere and found a new home in the Greater South Shore Conference, beginning in the fall of 2017. Griffith will join Bishop Noll, Calumet, Hanover Central, Lake Station, River Forest and Wheeler in all sports, while Boone Grove and South Central will be a part of the football league. As Griffith joins the GSSC Marquette Catholic and North Newton will be leaving the league. In their final season in the NCC, which many believed they couldn't compete anymore, the Panthers football team earned a share of the NCC championship. — Steve Hanlon
(tie) 10. Cross country brings out best in Region runners
The Times
Lowell established itself as a state prep cross country power in 2016 with best-ever seasons from both of its programs. The Red Devils boys, coached by Jake Rakoczy, finished third at the state finals in Terre Haute, led by the duo of Alec Fleming (fifth) and Hunter Boyer (14th). The Lowell girls, coached by Scott Coil, reached state for the first time, placing 19th behind sophomore Jordyn Boyer (17th). Valparaiso was the top Region team on the girls side, taking sixth. Logan Ferngren (24th) was its top runner. Sarah Hunsley of Lake Central was the leading local girl, crossing fifth, while LaPorte's Shelby Riehle checked in 11th. — Jim Peters
Slideshow: The top 10 Region sports stories in 2016
The Region's top 10 prep sports stories from 2016, as voted on by The Times Staff.
