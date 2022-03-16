Former Lighthouse star Daijah Smith rediscovers her love for basketball at Wabash Valley

Daijah Smith was ready to throw in the towel.

Her love for basketball wasn’t there anymore.

“I literally left UIC in January (of 2021) during the season,” said Smith, a former Lighthouse star.

“I was sitting the bench and I lost my love for the game.”

Smith’s journey is one with plenty of bumps in the road before she put all the potholes in the rearview mirror. She committed to Indiana State out of high school, but a knee injury and a new coach didn’t help her chances. She ended up at Illinois-Chicago, scoring 14 points in her Flames debut against Eastern Michigan. Smith came off the bench again for 17 against Western Michigan and had a career-high 22 against Detroit Mercy.

Then, all of a sudden, she never saw the court again.

“I’m leaving the past in the past, and all I’ll say is I’m so happy right now,” the Wabash Valley star said. “The last two to three years were tough — almost to where I wanted to quit basketball. But this past year has really made me appreciate the game and I’ve got my love for the game back.”

Smith is a star in the making at Wabash Valley, located in Mount Carmel, Illinois.

The team’s top scorer at 17.2 points a game, Smith has the team on a 27-game winning streak and a berth in this week’s NJCAA Division I National Championships in Lubbock, Texas.

The Warriors (28-1) were the Region 24 champs and earned the No. 5 seed and a first-round bye in the 24-team field.

Smith admits she’d be retired from basketball if it wasn’t for Wabash Valley coach Luke Scheidecker, who recruited her hard to come to Wabash Valley. Scheidecker was an assistant coach at Indiana State when Smith was there.

“I didn’t want to sit out another year if I went to another D-I,” Smith said. “This really was the best option for me. Coach Luke is an unbelievable coach. We’re just following his script every game.”

That includes a winning streak dating back to a 69-61 loss to top-ranked Three Rivers (Missouri) on Nov. 6.college

“We’d love a rematch,” Smith said. “(Three Rivers) is the No. 1 seed.”

The Region connection at Wabash Valley doesn’t end with Smith. Former Clark/Gavit standout Darlisha Reed is the team’s top rebounder at 7.3 boards a contest to go with 10.7 points a game.

“We need five wins,” Reed said of winning a national title. “I know my role and that’s to rebound and trust the process. I’ve been extremely happy here and it’s been a great fit for me.”

Smith and Reed have two years of eligibility left and both plan on taking advantage of it. Smith said she’s had one Division I offer from Illinois State, but plans to take her time — and enjoy the ride — with the team still playing before she plans her next destination.

Smith was a three-time Times All-Area selection and led Lighthouse to three straight sectional titles playing for her dad, Thomas Smith, with the Lions.

Smith reflects on the past a lot and knows all the time, effort, and headaches were worth it when she thinks about the success she’s enjoyed this basketball season.

“Transferring is a lot of work,” Smith said. “It got to be too much for me and I was like maybe this isn’t for me anymore. I’ve been hooping my whole life and I almost hung it up for good. I’m so glad I didn’t.”

In other women’s college basketball news:

• Following its remarkable turnaround season, Kansas (20-9) will head to its first NCAA Tournament since 2013.

Center Taiyanna Jackson (EC Central) led the team in rebounds at 8.2 per game, while averaging 8.8 points.

• Tuskegee’s Ashiala Jackson (Merrillville) was named to the NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-South Region second team.

The junior averaged a team-best 19.5 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Player of the Year had 13 double-doubles and led the team to a 22-5 record.

• Toledo’s upset loss to Ball State in the Mid-American Conference Tournament ended its NCAA Tournament hopes, but the Rockets, with Hannah Noveroske (Michigan City) on the roster, will play in the WNIT.

Wrestling

Wartburg won the NCAA Division III National Championships over the weekend in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, edging Wabash, 79-78, in the closest team finals ever.

Kris Rumph (Portage) placed fifth at 149 pounds. Damari Dancy (Portage) is a 285-pounder on the team.

• Wabash’s Carlos Champagne (Marian Catholic) finished runner-up at 125 pounds at the NCAA Division III National Championships.

* North Central’s Javen Estrada (Crown Point) fell in the first round at the NCAA Division III National Championships.

The freshman finished 25-4, while tying the program’s single-season pin record with 18.

• McKendree’s Joshua Jones (Marian Catholic) went 0-2 at 174 pounds at the NCAA Division II National Championships in St. Louis over the weekend.

• Central Oklahoma’s Shawn Streck (Merrillville) was sixth at 285 pounds at the NCAA Division II National Championships. The Bronchos were the national runner-up to top-ranked Nebraska-Kearney.

Men’s basketball

Drake earned the top seed and will play in the College Basketball Invitational (CBI) in Daytona Beach.

Roman Penn (Bishop Noll), Tremell Murphy (Griffith), and ShanQuan Hemphill (Michigan City) are standouts on the team. D.J. Wilkins (Merrillville) is out for the season with a knee injury.

The Bulldogs will play No. 16 seed Purdue-Fort Wayne on Saturday.

• Jairus Stevens (Merrillville) had 21 points, on 9-of-11 shooting, but Davenport was eliminated by Walsh 82-56 in the NCAA Division II Tournament.

• Nick Anderson (Lake Central) had eight points, but Barry was upset by Alabama-Huntsville 106-99 in the first round of the NCAA Division II Tournament.

Softball

Lake Forest’s Hailey Boylan (Lowell) was named the Midwest Conference Position Performer of the Week.

She singled in the team’s first run of the season and later homered against Concordia-Chicago.

In the doubleheader sweep, Boylan was 3-for-6 with a homer, four runs, two RBI, and a stolen base.

Baseball

Franklin’s Logan Demkovich (Munster) went 10-for-19 at the plate with two homers and eight RBI during a 4-1 week. The senior catcher extended his hitting streak to nine games.

• Five TF South seniors have signed letters of intent. Jayden Clark is headed to NCAA Division III Lakeland (Wisconsin), Caden Podgorski and Hector Galvan are going to South Suburban, and James Ballard and Marquise Sims are heading to Joliet Junior College.

