Former Marquette stars enter transfer portal

Emma and Sophia Nolan

Former Marquette stars Emma and Sophia Nolan entered the transfer portal. The third-year players will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Nolan twins transferring: Former Marquette stars Emma and Sophia Nolan entered the transfer portal, Sophia confirmed to The Times. They finished up their third season at St. John's and will have two years of eligibility remaining. Emma, a 6-foot-1 forward, started 46 of 81 games in her three seasons, averaging 3.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest. Sophia, also a 6-1 forward, played in 111 minutes over 33 games in her career. The twins were 2019 Times Girls Basketball Co-Players of the Year as well as 2019 Times Porter/LaPorte Co-Female Athletes of the Year.

Valpo trio earns all-conference: Shay Frederick, Olivia Brown and Grace White were recognized by the Missouri Valley Conference on Wednesday. Frederick, a senior guard, was one of 11 named to the all-conference first team. Brown, a junior, was named to the all-newcomer team after transferring from St. Bonaventure. White, a senior, was named to the all-conference defensive team.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

South Suburban No. 1 seed, earns honors: South Suburban College was announced as the No. 1 overall seed of the NJCAA Division-II National Championship Tournament on Tuesday. The Bulldogs, who finished undefeated and No. 1 in the final rankings for the first time in program history, will play Florida Gateway College at 1 p.m. Tuesday. They are well-equipped with Demarco Minor, named Region IV-Midwest A District Co-Player of the Year on Wednesday. Camron Donatlan was named to the All-Region First Team with Damontae Taylor named to the All-Region Second Team. Coach John Pigatti was named Coach of the Year for the 12th time in his 16 seasons at South Suburban.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

PNW completes sweep: Purdue Northwest finished off a three-game sweep of Minot State on Wednesday. The Pride (6-1) won the opener of a doubleheader, 3-2. Bret Matthys (Hanover Central) went 1 for 3 with a run scored. Alex Gasbarro was 1 for 2, scoring twice. Luke Montgomery, Gasbarro and Anthony Fumagalli each scored in a 3-1 win in the nightcap.

