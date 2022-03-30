Former Portage lefty Xavier Rivas is right on at UIndy

Xavier Rivas might be the worst-kept secret in Indianapolis.

Maybe even the Midwest.

“Nobody really knew about me in high school,” the former Portage ace said. “I guess you could say I was a hidden gem.”

Call it a pebble to perfection as Rivas is a star-in-the-making and compiling headlines by the game.

The University of Indianapolis star lefty has been nothing short of lights out this season for the NCAA Division II program.

Rivas is 4-0 this spring with a 1.25 ERA. The standout southpaw has 61 strikeouts in 36 innings pitched.

On Friday, Rivas threw 117 pitches with 11 strikeouts in an 8-1 victory over Lewis. The sophomore carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning of the seven-inning contest and has recorded double-digit strikeouts in all five of his starts this spring.

“My fastball is up like five mph from last year and my slider has been my out-pitch without a doubt,” Rivas said. “My slider is probably 60% of my strikeouts.”

Rivas calls himself a late bloomer. He said staying busy was important so he participated in three sports at Portage: he was a tight end in football and was also a member of one of the area’s top wrestling programs.

Rivas said, much like high school, he had to prove himself in college. He credits Andrean assistant baseball coach Jeff Strbjak with helping him get a scholarship. Strbjak, a former standout with the 59ers, got in touch with UIndy assistant Trevor Forde, who is a mutual friend with another former Andrean and UIndy standout, Kenny Mahala. The rest is history.

“Jeff came and watched me pitch against Crown Point in a game we weren’t supposed to win and then he saw me against Hobart in the sectional and sort of reached out,” Rivas explained. “I came down and threw a bullpen on a visit and they offered me (a scholarship). To be honest if it didn’t happen I’m not sure where I’d be because COVID hit and everything got locked down.”

Rivas credits a lot of people around him for turning his dream into a reality. From Strbjak to Forde to his current pitching coach, Joe Plesac. He also said former UIndy assistant coach, Landon Hutchison, now the head coach at Lake Erie, helped him perfect his slider.

“We were playing with a grip he showed me last year and I haven’t given up that grip since,” Rivas said. “It’s been my money pitch.”

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Rivas has also taken up a great side hobby: powerlifting. He said he’s become addicted to working out and doing bench, squats, and deadlifts on a regular basis. He believes it’s also benefited his pitching.

From an early age, Rivas was into baseball. He did other sports to have fun and stay in shape, but never really got into any crazy travel ball teams. He stuck to his roots with the Portage Tribe growing up and let his dedication to the game and patience pay off.

“My dad always stayed on me about how hard work would eventually pay off,” Rivas said. “I’m finally seeing it. I think deep down I always knew I had it in me and my parents (Jeremy and Nina) instilled confidence in me since I was young.”

Rivas was just named the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Pitcher of Week for a third time this young season. He struck out a season-high 14 against Lake Erie in early March and on Saturday allowed only two hits with 11 strikeouts against Lewis, holding opposing batters to a .080 average.

On Monday, he topped the list for NCAA Division II for Pitcher DIGS (Defense Independent Game Score), which uses statistics and an analytic twist to rank hurlers.

A mechanical engineering major, Rivas has the dream to make it to the big show one day. It won’t be for a lack of effort or determination.

“That’s the dream and I’m going to keep chasing it until I can’t anymore,” Rivas said.

In other college baseball news,

• Ball State’s Amir Wright (Griffith) has reached base in 22-consecutive games and is riding a team-best nine-game hitting streak.

Wright has started all 22 games and is hitting .350 with a team-high in walks (13) and runs (22).

• UConn’s Austin Peterson (Chesterton) was one of 30 student-athletes named to the 2022 Senior CLASS Award.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be a senior or graduate student and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character, and competition.

Peterson is currently 4-0 on the season with a 2.65 ERA. The right-handed ace has 60 strikeouts and just six walks in 37 innings pitched.

• Wabash (12-2) is off to a hot start, thanks to the Highland connection of A.J. Reid and Camden Scheidt.

Reid is tops on the team in hitting with a smoking .466 average to go with a team-high 27 hits, seven doubles, three triples, 17 runs, and 22 RBI.

Scheidt is third on the team with a .418 average to go with a team-high 21 runs.

• Franklin’s Matthew Johnson (Andrean) turned in his second straight quality start on Thursday in a win over Trine, allowing only two runs on four hits with six strikeouts.

Softball

Loyola’s Peyton Pepkowski (Lake Central) was recently named the Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week.

The true freshman had a great start to her conference career. She went 2-0 against Bradley, pitching 14 innings and compiling two shutouts. Pepkowski didn’t allow a run, striking out 14 batters along the way. She only allowed four hits in those 14 innings on the mound.

• Oklahoma State’s Miranda Elish (Crown Point) was recently named the Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week.

Elish recorded her second no-hitter of the season in a five-inning victory over Wichita State on March 18. It marked the fifth no-hitter of Elish’s prestigious career.

In eight innings pitched, Elish had a 0.00 ERA and didn’t allow a hit.

• Missouri-St. Louis’ Maddie Snemis (Chesterton) is second on the team in hitting with a .365 average to go with 35 hits and 22 runs.

Teammate Jenna Towle (Lake Central) is hitting .321 with 11 RBI to go with seven wins on the mound. Ali Schoon (Griffith) is a backup catcher who has started six games.

The Tritons are 19-12 overall and 8-4 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

• Denison’s Maggie Ballentine (Crown Point) hit a three-run homer – her fourth home run of the season — as the team swept Hanover.

Ballentine is hitting .360 with six doubles, 14 runs, and 13 RBI.

• Manchester’s Kaitlyn Carr (Chesterton) threw 16 innings and earned three wins in Florida for spring break, allowing only five earned runs with nine strikeouts as the team went 6-4 in the Sunshine State.

Women’s track and field

Indianapolis’ Brittney Clark (Valparaiso) was fourth in the pole vault at 4.05 meters — a new school record — at the 2022 NCAA Division II Indoor Championships.

• Western Michigan’s Annalise James (Lowell) finished fourth overall in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:43.08 (a new personal best by nearly seven seconds) at the Texas State Bobcat Invitational.

• Rose-Hulman’s Aaliyah Briggs (Michigan City) won the javelin with a throw of 121-5 at the Hanover Invitational. The mark tied for second overall in Rose-Hulman history. Briggs also placed fourth in the shot put (34-10 ½).

Men’s track and field

Grand Valley State’s Makiyah Smallwood (Michigan City) was runner-up in the 60 meters with a time of 7.94 seconds to lead the team to the title at the GLIAC Indoor Championships.

Men’s tennis

Manchester’s Blake Rentschler (Bishop Noll) was named the HCAC Player of the Week after going 4-0 during a one-week stretch.

Men’s basketball

DeAndre Gholston (21st Century) announced on Twitter that he’s transferring to Missouri. The former Milwaukee standout guard averaged a team-high 14.3 points this past season.

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

