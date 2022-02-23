Former state champ Jose Champagne relishing fifth year of college wrestling

Jose Champagne has a love-hate relationship with wrestling.

Right now, he’s loving it.

Coming off an impressive run at the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championships, the Marian Catholic grad and Griffith resident turned up the dial and won the 157-pound championship for Division II McKendree.

“My body has paid the price,” said Champagne, a state champion at Marian Catholic in 2016 and a four-time state placer.

“For me, this is my fifth year of (college) wrestling and I’ve had those days where you love it and you also hate it. It goes by weekly, you feel different, you’re hurting, but you weather the storms and try to overcome the body struggles to get out there.”

Champagne is 20-7 on the season, but has his eyes on the NCAA Super Regionals and hopefully a crack at the team title. McKendree, located in Lebanon, Illinois, is currently ranked No. 5 in the latest NCAA Division-II poll.

“Wrestling has definitely been worth it,” said Champagne, who missed all of last season following shoulder surgery. “It’s funny, my body only hurts when I’m wrestling, but I’ve come to appreciate the sport. I have a lot to be thankful for because of it.”

Wrestling has helped Champagne earn his bachelor’s degree in Spanish and psychology, and he’s pretty much been almost everywhere because of the sport. He spent two years at Minnesota, transferred to Arkansas-Pine Bluff, where he was a part of the start of the program there, and is currently in graduate school at McKendree.

During Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s inaugural season in 2019-20, Champagne was the only starter not pinned or beaten by a tech fall.

“I only have three weeks (of wrestling) left, so I’ll be able to make it through,” Champagne said. “I’ve been going on daily walks, over an hour each, just walking in the park and thinking about things and keeping my joints going. It’s helped a lot. My mom (Rebecca) tells me to take Ibuprofen, but I’m not about just taking medicine for pain. I don’t believe in it.”

Champagne’s emotional journey with wrestling has come with plenty of ups and downs. Besides the shoulder surgery that sidelined him for six months, he’s had bicep and elbow issues, rotator cuff problems, and says his knees are all “jacked up.” He’s never really enjoyed an entire season of being healthy and really went into the 2021-22 campaign not looking at wins and losses, but just taking each match in stride.

“To me it’s been a successful year because I’ve been able to stay on the mat all year and improving each time out,” Champagne said. “My main goal this season was just enjoy the sport because the last five years really weren’t much of a reward; this year has been fun. I could have been done with wrestling, but I got a last shot here and (McKendree) coach (James) Kisgen has been a great influence on me.”

Champagne’s father, Tim, the owner of “Overstuffed” restaurant in Highland, was a Division II football player at Adams State. His brother, Carlos, is a standout wrestler at Wabash College.

At the GLVC Championships, the unranked Champagne had two pins, a major decision, and a decision in the finals to claim the title and earn the GLVC Conference of the Week Wrestling award. His biggest win was in the championship against Indianapolis when he beat No. 4-ranked Dawson Combest 4-1. Champagne was down 1-0 heading into the final period.

“I think everything is coming together now for me,” Champagne said. “I think with all the injuries in the past I just went in with the mindset of going out there and don’t be concerned with wins and losses and just see what happens.”

Believe it or not, Champagne still has a medical redshirt, if he so chooses, but right now he’s just focused on the last couple weeks of the season. He said he’d eventually like to become a Spanish teacher and coach, but might have other opportunities as well.

“If I don’t wrestle (next season), coach (Kisgen) wants me to stay on as a graduate assistant and I know that could open up some doors, too,” Champagne said. “Whatever happens I know it will work out. Wrestling has proven that to me.”

In other college wrestling news,

• McKendree’s Josh Jones (Marian Catholic) was recently named the GLVC’s Wrestling of the Week. The junior 174-pounder beat top-ranked Andrew Sams (Indianapolis) 4-1.

• Michigan’s Stevan Micic (Hanover Central) won 10-3 at 141 pounds as the Wolverines (11-1, 6-1 Big Ten) beat rival Michigan State 24-13.

• Arizona State’s Kordell Norfleet (Marian Catholic) leads the team with five major decisions.

The junior 197-pounder is 11-3 on the season.

• Calumet College’s Nathan Berta won the 141-pound title at Saturday’s American Midwest Conference Championships to punch his ticket to the NAIA National Tournament.

• Wartburg’s Kris Rumph (Portage), ranked No. 2 in the NCAA Division-III poll at 149 pounds, edged Loras’ No. 7-ranked Daniel Ruiz 3-2 as the team won its 29th American Rivers Conference Championship. It was the program’s second consecutive league championship.

Teammate Damari Dancy (Portage) won his match by decision at 285 pounds.

Men’s indoor track and field

Indiana State’s Brett Norton (Merrillville) won the shot put (17.69m/58-00.50) at the ISU Open.

• Manchester’s Connor Havens (LaPorte) was runner-up in the 3,000 meters and third in the 5,000 meters to help the team capture the 2022 HCAC Indoor Track and Field titles.

Women’s indoor track and field

Indiana State’s Riley Tuerff (LaPorte) was third in the 60 meters at the ISU Open.

• Manchester’s Dakota Goetz (Lowell) was third in the women’s weight throw as the team won the 2022 HCAC Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Women’s basketball

Kansas center Taiyanna Jackson (EC Central) blocked five shots against West Virginia. She has 70 blocks on the season — five in back-to-back games — and is currently seventh in the program’s single-season rankings. Jackson is second in the Big 12 in blocks at over three per game, and even better in conference play at a league-best 3.7 blocks per contest.

• Illinois-Springfield’s Lauren Ladowski (Lake Central) became the school’s all-time leading scorer for both women’s and men’s hoops.

• Tuskegee’s Ashiala Jackson (Merrillville) had a game-high 18 points and nine rebounds in a 74-39 victory over LeMoyne-Owen to clinch the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) West Division regular season title.

Baseball

Michigan State’s Conner Tomasic (Lake Central) came on in relief for the win, striking out eight with no walks in four innings of action in the team’s 10-6 victory over UNLV.

• Purdue’s Ty Gill (Valparaiso) hit a two-run homer — in his first collegiate at-bat — in the team’s 11-1 victory over South Dakota State.

Football

Indiana’s Jordan Jusevitch (Lowell), a former Times Player of the Year, announced on social media he will be attending Indiana State for graduate school and continuing his football career.

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

