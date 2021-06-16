Former Valparaiso athletes split on mascot choices

The committee held various focus groups to gain feedback and it announced last week that it received almost 1,000 inquiries and more than 300 unique naming suggestions. Former Valparaiso football player and current Valparaiso High School assistant coach Tom Byrne was part of one of the focus groups.

“I really see the nickname as much more of a sports-related thing than anything else,” Byrne said. “My disappointment (with the list of eight suggestions) is I think it should be more athletics-based. Athletes have a different purpose than the average student. The only two I like are the Lightning Hawks and the Dunehawks. Some of the hypotheticals, like the Tempest or the Gold, I have a hard time wrapping my head around those. I’m an originalist.”

According to the mascot committee, “focus group feedback strongly suggests we need a mascot and concepts related to light, being a light to the world, or a light that overcomes challenges, and also suggests concepts related to regional characteristics of our northern Indiana and great lakes are location.”

With that in mind, the mascot committee seemingly leaned into weather-based nicknames such as Storm, Lightning and Tempest. Defined as a “violent windy storm,” Tempest is the name that has turned a lot of heads since last Thursday’s reveal.