High School

Football

Culver Academy at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at South Bend Washington, 6:30 p.m.

South Bend Clay at Hammond, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at New Prairie, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Highland at Clark, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis Lighthouse Charter vs. Bowman Academy at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

Julian at T.F. South, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Portage, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Morton at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Munster at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Gavit, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Griffith, 7 p.m.

South Central at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Thornton Twp. (Ill.) at West Side, 7 p.m.

T.F. North at Reavis, 7 p.m.

Girls Golf

GSSC Tournament, 8 a.m.

NCC Tournament, 8 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Faith Christian at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Victory Christian at Calumet Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Clark at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.

Merrillville, Valparaiso at Hoosier Cup Invitational at Bloomington, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Victory Christian at Calumet Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Faith Christian at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Kankakee Valley at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Washington Twp. at Westville, 6:30 p.m.

Hebron at Kouts, 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

T.F. South at Joliet Central Peg Bryan Memorial Invitational, 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Westville, 5 p.m.

Hebron at Kouts, 5;30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Morgan Twp., 5:30 p.m.

Faith Christian at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

21st Century at Bowman Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Gina Tournament, TBA

College

Men's Cross Country

IU Northwest at Elmhurst Invitational, 5:45 p.m.

Valparaiso at Crusader Open at Sunset Hill Park, 5:45 p.m.

Calumet College, Purdue Northwest at Saints Twilight Invitational at Channahon, 6 p.m.

Women's Cross Country

Valparaiso at Crusader Open at Sunsen Hills Park, 5 p.m.

Calumet College, Purdue Northwest at Saints Twilight Invitational, 6 p.m.

IU Northwest at Elmhurst Invitational, 6:45 p.m.

Men's Golf

Calumet College at UNOH Invitational at Players Club, Muncie, TBA

Women's Soccer

Purdue Northwest at Indianapolis, 4 p.m.

Bowling Green at Valparaiso, 7:30 p.m.

Women's Volleyball

Purdue Northwest at St. Edwards Hilltopper Invitational, 9 a.m.

Valparaiso vs. DePaul at Mt. Pleasant, Mich., 9 a.m.

Calumet College at Siena Heights Tournament, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso vs. La Salle at Mt. Pleasant, Mich., 4 p.m.

