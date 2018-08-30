High School
Football
Culver Academy at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at South Bend Washington, 6:30 p.m.
South Bend Clay at Hammond, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at New Prairie, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Highland at Clark, 7 p.m.
Indianapolis Lighthouse Charter vs. Bowman Academy at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
Julian at T.F. South, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Portage, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Morton at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Munster at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Gavit, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Griffith, 7 p.m.
South Central at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Thornton Twp. (Ill.) at West Side, 7 p.m.
T.F. North at Reavis, 7 p.m.
Girls Golf
GSSC Tournament, 8 a.m.
NCC Tournament, 8 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Faith Christian at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Victory Christian at Calumet Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Clark at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.
Merrillville, Valparaiso at Hoosier Cup Invitational at Bloomington, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Victory Christian at Calumet Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Faith Christian at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Kankakee Valley at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Washington Twp. at Westville, 6:30 p.m.
Hebron at Kouts, 7 p.m.
LaCrosse at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
T.F. South at Joliet Central Peg Bryan Memorial Invitational, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Westville, 5 p.m.
Hebron at Kouts, 5;30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Morgan Twp., 5:30 p.m.
Faith Christian at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.
21st Century at Bowman Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Gina Tournament, TBA
College
Men's Cross Country
IU Northwest at Elmhurst Invitational, 5:45 p.m.
Valparaiso at Crusader Open at Sunset Hill Park, 5:45 p.m.
Calumet College, Purdue Northwest at Saints Twilight Invitational at Channahon, 6 p.m.
Women's Cross Country
Valparaiso at Crusader Open at Sunsen Hills Park, 5 p.m.
Calumet College, Purdue Northwest at Saints Twilight Invitational, 6 p.m.
IU Northwest at Elmhurst Invitational, 6:45 p.m.
Men's Golf
Calumet College at UNOH Invitational at Players Club, Muncie, TBA
Women's Soccer
Purdue Northwest at Indianapolis, 4 p.m.
Bowling Green at Valparaiso, 7:30 p.m.
Women's Volleyball
Purdue Northwest at St. Edwards Hilltopper Invitational, 9 a.m.
Valparaiso vs. DePaul at Mt. Pleasant, Mich., 9 a.m.
Calumet College at Siena Heights Tournament, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso vs. La Salle at Mt. Pleasant, Mich., 4 p.m.