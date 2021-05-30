Future is bright for Kaleb Hannahs and Valparaiso

“Seven of our nine starters are freshmen,” Schmack said. “The expectations weren’t as high, and you wanted to see them go and cut their teeth. Once we won that first game (in the tournament), now you’ve guaranteed yourself two more games of experience. For them to feel that pressure, it’s been a blessing from that sense.”

Hannahs could’ve easily elected to play for his father and the hometown Sycamores. He was a four-year varsity letter winner at West Vigo in Terre Haute, but he decided to go away for school instead of following in his brother Derek’s footsteps.

“Derek played for Indiana State, and he was already there when my dad got the job,” Hannahs said. “When you’re the coach's kid, it makes everything 10 times harder. He was supportive of me wherever I wanted to go. He really likes all of our coaches at Valpo.”

Schmack was intrigued by the idea of adding Hannahs, and it had nothing to do with the fact the talented third baseman was the son of a rival coach.

“I didn’t get on one knee and ask for Mitch’s blessing or anything,” Schmack said. “Kaleb was just another recruit in that sense. Actually, it’s a bit of a compliment that (Mitch) would trust sending his kid here. He knows who we are and what we’re all about. We recruited Kaleb like everybody else.”