Griffith grad Tremell Murphy wrapping up emotional Drake career

Senior night was an emotional night for Drake’s Tremell Murphy.

There were tears of joy and tears of sadness for the Griffith product Saturday at Drake’s final home game.

“It was tough. I mean you have a group of guys from a small area in Northwest Indiana playing together — and we’ve been doing it since seventh grade — so it was emotional,” Murphy said. “Plus I got to play Division I basketball with my brother (Anthony). You grind the whole way up, but it’s also stuff you dream about.”

Tremell had a team-high 14 points — marking the 14th time he’s scored in double figures this season — in the Bulldogs’ 62-60 victory over Southern Illinois.

Drake honored Murphy, ShanQuan Hemphill (Michigan City) and Jonah Jackson (Merrillville) on Senior Night. The roster also includes Region natives Roman Penn (Bishop Noll/Don Bosco Prep) and D.J. Wilkins (Merrillville).

“We’re like brothers, it’s a bond that can’t be broken,” Murphy said. “It’s crazy when you think about how we’re all from the Region and get the opportunity to play at the Division-I level together.”

Murphy has been a fixture of consistency since he landed on the Des Moines, Iowa campus. He came to the school with his brother, Anthony, and Wilkins after they competed together at Florida Southwestern State.

Murphy helped FSW to a 30-3 record while averaging 16.7 points during the 2017-18 season. He earned Suncoast Conference Player of the Year honors.

“Basketball has been good to me,” said Murphy, who is finishing up his master’s degree in mass communications this spring. “I’ve been able to go all over the place. Florida, Iowa, Costa Rico, back to Indiana and the Midwest. I appreciate the game because, let’s be honest, not everybody gets this opportunity.”

Next up for Drake (22-9) is the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. The Bulldogs must win it outright to earn a berth to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season.

Drake is the No. 3 seed and will face Southern Illinois at 8:30 p.m. on Friday in St. Louis for Arch Madness.

“Our mindset is, ‘We’ve got to get three wins,’” Murphy said. “That’s our goal. We have to play our hearts out. This is it for some of us. This is my last hope.”

Murphy averages 8.8 points and is second on the team at 5.4 rebounds per game. He leads the Bulldogs with 32 blocks and has started all 30 games.

“One thing I can say about Tremell is he’s always ready,” said Penn, Drake’s starting point guard. “He’s a great player, a great teammate, and a great friend.

“He brings a lot to the floor every game.”

Murphy has played in 97 career games and started all of them at Drake. He’s as tough as they come.

“I’ll do whatever needs to be done — I don’t care about scoring,” Murphy said. “I just want the W.”

• Drake’s D.J. Wilkins (Merrillville) recently moved into No. 3 all-time on the program’s 3-point basket list with 236. On Tuesday it was announced he was out for the season with a torn ACL suffered Feb. 26 against Southern Illinois.

Women’s basketball

Tuskegee’s Ashiala Jackson (Merrillville) was named the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Player of the Year.

The junior standout led the conference in scoring at 19.9 points per game, while shooting 50.3% from the field. Jackson also averaged 10.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game at the NCAA Division II school.

The Golden Tigers (21-4) won the SIAC Western Division title with a 15-3 mark.

• Middle Tennessee State’s Courtney Blakely (Bishop Noll) had 11 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals as the team won its 20th game of the season in a 65-57 victory over Marshall.

• Trinity Christian’s Gabby Kreykes (Illiana Christian) was named first-team All-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC). The senior guard is third in the NAIA in scoring at 24.3 points per game. She’s also averaging 9.1 rebounds per contest.

St. Francis (Joliet) senior Justene Charlesworth (LaCrosse) and Indiana Northwest’s Tiara Jackson (EC Central) were honorable mention all-CCAC.

Charlesworth had 18 points as St. Francis upset top-seeded Saint Xavier 88-68 to capture the CCAC Tournament title. St. Francis advances to the NAIA National Tournament.

• Illinois-Springfield’s Lauren Ladowski (Lake Central) had a team-high 16 points and added six rebounds as the team won its Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament opening game in a 60-52 victory over Missouri S&T.

Wrestling

Wabash won the 2022 NCAA Division III Central Region Wrestling Tournament team title over the weekend.

Carlos Champagne (Marian Catholic) was runner-up at 125 pounds. He will return to the national tournament which runs March 11-12 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

• North Central’s Javen Estrada (Crown Point), ranked No. 3 in the nation at 141 pounds, was the runner-up at the NCAA Division III Lower Midwest Regional Championships in Dubuque, Iowa.

Estrada punched his ticket to the national tournament with his effort.

• Top-ranked Wartburg won its regional and advanced seven wrestlers to the NCAA Division III Championship, including Kris Rumph (Portage), who won the title at 149 pounds.

Men’s indoor track and field

Iowa’s Khullen Jefferson (TF South) was fourth in the 200 meters (20.98 seconds) as the Hawkeyes earned their second straight Big Ten Indoor Championship.

Iowa edged runner-up Ohio State by a 117-102 margin.

• Wabash’s Brandon English (Portage) was runner-up in the shot put as the Little Giants won their eighth North Coast Athletic Conference Championship.

Clarke Criddell (TF North) helped the distance medley relay to a second-place finish.

Women’s indoor track and field

Trine’s Kennedi Sternberg (Kouts) was third in the 60-meter dash and fourth in both the 200-meter dash and long jump as the team captured the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) Championship on Saturday.

Teammate Morgan Moslow (Kankakee Valley) was third in the pole vault.

Softball

Missouri-St. Louis’ Jenna Towle got the win on the mound and helped herself with a two-run homer and teammate Maddie Snemis (Chesterton) had two hits in a 5-4 victory over Nebraska-Kearney.

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

