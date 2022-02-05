Haley Melby's recruiting trail leads to Kentucky

MUNSTER — Haley Melby found her collegiate home in Lexington, Kentucky.

Melby, a two-time Times Player of the Year winner for Munster, announced her commitment to play volleyball for the Kentucky Wildcats on Jan. 25, just three days after returning from an official visit. She plans to sign her national letter of intent any day now.

“I absolutely fell in love with Kentucky on my visit,” Melby said. “It felt like home.”

Melby’s road to Lexington was unconventional.

She initially committed her sophomore year to play for former Iowa coach Bond Shymansky two months before the university cut ties with him amid NCAA rules violations. Melby remained committed to the Hawkeyes when Vicki Brown took reins of the program but reopened her recruitment following Brown’s firing following a 6-24 season last fall.

Iowa brought in Jim Barnes while Melby began exploring her options. She found up gravitating toward Kentucky and head coach Craig Skinner, who — along with assistants Anders Nelson and Merideth Jewell — built Melby a spot she felt comfortable in and made their intentions of landing her clear.

The visit solidified it.

“It was honestly kind of weird transitioning back into the recruiting process after not doing it for such a long time,” Melby said. “That was definitely odd. But I was so grateful for the opportunities from all of the schools I had a chance to talk to but I kind of found my place (with Kentucky) and everything worked itself out.”

In the classroom, Melby plans to be a business major and wants to eventually pursue a master's degree.

On the court, the expectations are to win.

Kentucky has owned the SEC over the last half a decade with five consecutive conference titles to go along with a 2020 NCAA national championship. The Wildcats fell short of defending their title last season, falling in the NCAA Tournament’s second round.

“I know that with the coaching staff and the team they have that I’m going to grow so much there,” Melby said. “Obviously, the SEC is an amazing conference. I’m going to be able to experience the South a little bit more after being here in the Midwest. Of course they’ve won five conferences in a row and a national championship this past year so you know going in what the team is working toward every day.”

Melby said she looks forward to signing her letter of intent and putting an end to a recruitment that’s included two coaching changes, two commitments and a pandemic to navigate through. COVID-19 led to athletes being granted an extra season of eligibility which shook up rosters across the country. But the spot with the Wildcats was conveniently open at the right time for her to fill.

Melby will finish out her club season in April before final training and high school graduation in May. Then she’ll be off to Lexington for summer workouts with a new team in a new home she’s glad to have found amid a hectic end to her recruitment.

“At the end of the day I can’t really complain about anything because I did find the perfect fit,” Melby said, “and that’s what it’s all about.”

