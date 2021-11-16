Hammond grad Devon Baker finds a home on defense for Winona State

Devon Moore is as versatile as a Swiss Army knife.
Quarterback, receiver, linebacker. You name it, the Hammond grad has probably played it during his career.
The Winona State senior was recruited as a quarterback where he played his redshirt freshman year. He was then switched to receiver for a year to help the squad. He’s finally found a home at linebacker where the team captain has helped the Division II school to a 7-4 record.
“I wasn’t comfortable at wide receiver because I’d never played there,” Moore said. “It seemed when I was moved to linebacker is when I really started coming on. I was all-conference that first year at linebacker and then my junior year I was all-conference even though I had a season-ending injury with a spinal shock.”
The two-time team captain is back and better than ever. Moore has used the COVID-19 year to his advantage and come back stronger than ever.
Moore is fifth on the team in tackles and has added five tackles for loss. He also has an interception and three pass break-ups.
"The switch (to linebacker) was easy because I played linebacker all my life, so it was a great fit for me," Moore said.

Moore, who was all-state at Hammond in 2015, utilized the down year to benefit himself away from football.
He came back to the area and did an internship at Lexington Health Care Center in Orland Park. Moore said he received extensive training in day-to-day operations of the facility, learning key benchmarks, incident reporting and the investigative process, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) surveys, among other duties. Moore would like to play at the next level, but already has a plan in place. He is majoring in healthcare administration and plans to look for a job in hospital administration.
Moore isn’t the only Hammond alum on the roster at Winona State. Jaylen Schleicher is a junior tight end who has 21 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns. Also, Thomas Gary-Homes is a Hammond grad and assistant coach for the Warriors.
In other college football news:
- Bowling Green’s Nate Needham (Chesterton) connected on a 47-yard field goal in a loss to Toledo. The senior is now 10 for 10 from 40 yards and beyond this season, leading the nation in that category.
Needham is 15 for 15 on field goals this season. He is one of only six kickers in the nation who is perfect on the season.
His 15 straight makes is the third-longest active streak in the country.
- Anderson’s Jawan Coney (Morton) had 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks in a 3-0 loss to Manchester.
- Wabash beat rival DePauw 42-35 in the 127th Monon Bell Classic Saturday. The Little Giants rallied from a 21-0 first-quarter deficit to win the game. The rivalry dates back to 1890 and the teams began playing for the Monon Bell in 1932.
Brandon English (Portage) starts on the offensive line for Wabash and Josh Warmick (Portage) had two tackles. Joseph Fedorchak (Valparaiso) and Jamari Washington (Gavit) saw action.
Wabash leads the all-time series 63-55-9.
Wrestling
Northwestern’s Lucas Davison (Chesterton) was named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week.
The junior heavyweight went 4-0 at the Michigan State Open with a combined winning margin of 30-7 to take the individual title.
Davison is a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.
- Indiana’s D.J. Washington (Portage) won the Mountaineer Invite title at 184 pounds over the weekend. Washington’s three wins all came by pin. Teammate Jacob Moran (Portage) was third at 125 pounds.
Men’s basketball
South Carolina’s Jermaine Couisnard (EC Central) was named to the Asheville Championship All-Tourney team.
The redshirt junior scored 33 points and grabbed nine rebounds in two games as the Gamecocks lost to Princeton and beat Western Kentucky.
Women's volleyball
Marian won the Crossroads League Tournament over the weekend for just the second time in program history.
Sarah Spangler (Hanover Central) helped the Knights (32-1) beat rival Indiana Wesleyan 3-2 in the championship match.
Marian earned an automatic bid to the NAIA Tournament by winning both the regula- season and tournament titles. The 48-team event begins Saturday.
Men’s soccer
Noah Reid (Bishop Noll) helped Loras to its first NCAA Division III Tournament appearance since 2017.
The Duhawks (14-7-2) were the 2021 American Rivers Conference Tournament champions.
Reid, a freshman defender, appeared in six games.
- Trine’s Connor Malmquist (Morgan Twp.) played 42 minutes in a 5-1 loss to Otterbein in the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Women’s bowling
Indiana Tech’s Maryssa Carey (Hobart) was named the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) Bowler of the Week for the second week in a row.
Carey captured her third individual title of the season and led the team to its third straight team title the WHAC Jamboree.
Carey has won the weekly award 15 times in her career.
