Hammond grad Devon Moore finds a home on defense for Winona State

Devon Moore is as versatile as a Swiss Army knife.

Quarterback, receiver, linebacker. You name it, the Hammond grad has probably played it during his career.

The Winona State senior was recruited as a quarterback where he played his redshirt freshman year. He was then switched to receiver for a year to help the squad. He’s finally found a home at linebacker where the team captain has helped the Division II school to a 7-4 record.

“I wasn’t comfortable at wide receiver because I’d never played there,” Moore said. “It seemed when I was moved to linebacker is when I really started coming on. I was all-conference that first year at linebacker and then my junior year I was all-conference even though I had a season-ending injury with a spinal shock.”

The two-time team captain is back and better than ever. Moore has used the COVID-19 year to his advantage and come back stronger than ever.

Moore is fifth on the team in tackles and has added five tackles for loss. He also has an interception and three pass break-ups.

“The switch (to linebacker) was easy because I played linebacker all my life, so it was a great fit for me,” M

college bowlingoore said.