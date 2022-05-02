Hanover Central grad honored by Missouri Valley Conference

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Tucker honored by MVC: Hanover Central grad Nolan Tucker was named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week on Monday. The Valparaiso second baseman hit .563 across four games in the week, which included three extra-base hits, four RBIs and three runs scored during the three-game set with Southern Illinois. Tucker is hitting .419 in conference play, the third best mark, after hitting .188 in his previous two injury-riddled seasons.

PRO FOOTBALL

Gary native traded to Chiefs: West Side grad Lonnie Johnson Jr. was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs late Monday. The Chiefs also acquired Johnson from the Texans on Monday, sending a conditional seventh-round draft pick for him. His acquisition came after the Chiefs used the No. 21 overall pick on Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie and a fourth-round pick on Fayetteville State's Joshua Williams along with drafting a pair of safeties. Johnson started seven of 14 games last season in Houston, playing alongside safety Justin Reid, who signed with the Chiefs earlier in free agency. The second-round pick in the 2019 draft has started 19 of 44 games in his career. The Texans drafted cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. third overall. They also added veteran Steven Nelson in free agency.

PREP SOFTBALL

7 Region teams ranked: On a night when Lake Central would win its 900th game, it is one of seven teams ranked in the coaches poll released on Monday. Lake Central is ranked eighth in Class 4A with Valparaiso 13th. Four more teams are ranked in Class 2A. They are: Hebron, second; Boone Grove, seventh; Illiana Christian, 13th; and Wheeler, 15th. South Central is ranked ninth in Class A, and no Region teams are ranked in Class 3A.

PREP SPORTS

IHSAA adds emerging sports: The IHSAA Board of Directors have added boys volleyball and girls wrestling as emerging sports. In order to have a state sanctioned tournament, the IHSAA requires half of the 407 member schools to sponsor a particular sport. So far, there are 42 boys volleyball teams and 350 girls representing 113 schools at the club level according to data from the coaches associations. The boys volleyball coaches association has held its own tournament since 1994. The wrestling coaches association has held a girls tournament since 2017.

PRO BASKETBALL

Sky waive Pulliam: As WNBA teams are forced to cut down their rosters, the Chicago Sky waived Lindsey Pulliam, the 27th overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft. Pulliam was signed April 16 to a training camp contract by Chicago. The roster will be finalized Thursday ahead of a 7 p.m. season opener Friday against the Los Angeles Sparks.

