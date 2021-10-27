Hanover Central grad Sarah Spangler seeks another national title with Marian volleyball

Spangler said she was looking at several colleges during her recruitment, but fell in love with Marian after her initial visit.

“Marian was the first school I looked at. I feel in love with the campus, and the professors are great and work with (for busy athletes),” Spangler said. “I never felt like an outsider here. We’re small enough where everyone on campus knows who’s on the volleyball team.”

The perfect season has also caught attention from other athletes on campus, Spangler said.

“We’ve actually had some huge fan sections,” Spangler said. “When we played Taylor recently we had the football and soccer teams shaking the bleachers. It was crazy. We’ve had a lot of packed gyms this year.”

The Knights have already clinched the Crossroads League regular-season title with two matches to play. Spangler knows the end of her career is fast approaching, but also understands her role for the rest of the stretch run. The NAIA National Tournament begins on Nov. 20.

“I bring energy to the team,” Spangler said. “I realized when I got here you have to have fun on the court and I feel I bring that energy, that enthusiasm every game. My goal is to get my teammates pumped up, get the bench pumped up, and get the crowd fired up.