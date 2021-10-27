Hanover Central grad Sarah Spangler seeks another national title with Marian volleyball

Marian's Sarah Spangler has her eye on the prize. Again.
“It feels like my sophomore year when we won the (NAIA) championship,” the Hanover Central product said. “The seniors talk and it’s like there’s no doubt we will win it all.
“The confidence level is sky-high, especially for the seniors. Our goal is to bring a ring back (from nationals), especially after we lost last year, so we’re pretty amped up.”
Focus and confidence haven’t been a problem at all this season as the No. 7 Knights are 28-0 heading into Wednesday's Crossroads League match at No. 22 Indiana Wesleyan.
Spangler is second on the team in kills and kills per set.
Marian is 16-0 in conference play with the NAIA Tournament just around the corner.
“We come in with a confident mindset, that any team can beat us in our conference because there’s some really good teams,” Spangler said. “We know every team is coming at us and we can’t take a match off. I think we’ve only lost three sets this season, so we know the stakes and what’s on the line.”
Spangler has had a memorable career, to say the least. She’s been a three-time NAIA All-America honorable mention selection and played a key part as a starter on the 2019 NAIA national championship team.
Spangler said she was looking at several colleges during her recruitment, but fell in love with Marian after her initial visit.
“Marian was the first school I looked at. I feel in love with the campus, and the professors are great and work with (for busy athletes),” Spangler said. “I never felt like an outsider here. We’re small enough where everyone on campus knows who’s on the volleyball team.”
The perfect season has also caught attention from other athletes on campus, Spangler said.
“We’ve actually had some huge fan sections,” Spangler said. “When we played Taylor recently we had the football and soccer teams shaking the bleachers. It was crazy. We’ve had a lot of packed gyms this year.”
The Knights have already clinched the Crossroads League regular-season title with two matches to play. Spangler knows the end of her career is fast approaching, but also understands her role for the rest of the stretch run. The NAIA National Tournament begins on Nov. 20.
“I bring energy to the team,” Spangler said. “I realized when I got here you have to have fun on the court and I feel I bring that energy, that enthusiasm every game. My goal is to get my teammates pumped up, get the bench pumped up, and get the crowd fired up.
“We have six seniors and we know what’s at stake. We’re focused on winning another national title.”
In other college volleyball news:
- Laila Wallace (Munster) is seventh in kills for Radford.
Men’s cross country
Geno Christofanelli (Crown Point) was fifth for Purdue in helping the Boilermakers to the title at the Stan Lyons Bulldog Invitational Saturday. Christofanelli finished the 8K in 26 minutes, 35.7 seconds.
- St. Francis (Joliet), ranked third in the NAIA poll, beat top-ranked Indiana Wesleyan among others on the way to the team title at the Aquinas College (Mich.) NAIA Great Lakes Challenge. Carlos Martinez (Valparaiso) was 22 nd overall and third on the team.
The Saints are coached by Bishop Noll product Jeff Barker.
- Taylor’s Derek Van Prooyen (Illiana Christian) was ninth overall at the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge with time of 24:41.6.
Football
Zach Bundalo (Lake Central) threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns as Marian upset No. 5 Concordia (Mich.) 25-7 Saturday.
Tyler Bukur (Valparaiso) had three tackles and a sack for the Knights (6-2).
- St. Francis (Fort Wayne) linebacker River Walsh (Andrean) had a game-high 14 tackles in a 23-21 loss to Indiana Wesleyan Saturday.
- Indiana's Jared Smolar (Valparaiso) is averaging 64.4 yards on kickoffs with 18 touchdowns.
- Bowling Green’s Nate Needham (Chesterton) is 14-for-14 on field goal attempts this season. He is one of nine FBS players perfect on the season, but his made 14 made field goals ranks No. 1 in the country. The senior is a perfect 9-for-9, tops in the nation, from 40-yards-plus.
His 52-yarder against Kent State on Sept. 2 is tops in the MAC this season.
- Tiffin’s Charlie Cleveland (EC Central) had eight tackles and 1.5 sacks in a 34-28 overtime victory over Kentucky Wesleyan.
- Western Michigan’s Braden Fiske (Michigan City) had six tackles in a 34-15 loss to Toledo.
